Don’t come for Ambien unless you are prepared to be shut down. Sanofi, the maker of the sleep aid drug, responded to Roseanne Barr’s claims that the medication is to blame for her racist tweet.

“People of all races, religions and nationalities work at Sanofi every day to improve the lives of people around the world,” the pharmaceutical company tweeted on Wednesday, May 30. “While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication.”

The statement comes after Barr tried to atone for her racist tweet by faulting Ambien. “Guys I did something unforgiveable so do not defend me. It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting-it was memorial day too-i went 2 far & do not want it defended-it was egregious Indefensible [sic],” the comedian, 65, wrote in a since-deleted tweet on Tuesday, May 29. “I made a mistake I wish I hadn’t but…don’t defend it please … hey guys, don’t defend me, it’s sweet of you 2 try, but…losing my show is 0 compared 2 being labelled [sic] a racist over one tweet-that I regret even more.”

Roseanne was canceled on Tuesday after Barr tweeted that former Barack Obama aide Valerie Jarrett looked like the “Muslim brotherhood” and Planet of the Apes “had a baby.” Reruns of the series were also pulled from Paramount Network, TV Land and CMT. The Golden Globe winner’s agency, ICM Partners, dropped her as a client as well.

Jimmy Kimmel, who briefly shared a network with Roseanne this year when the show’s reboot premiered, spoke out about the controversy during the Tuesday episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! The late-night host, 50, suggested rebranding the sitcom as Dan, focusing on John Goodman’s character in Barr’s absence.

“Roseanne was a very bigly hit for ABC, and we needed it,” Kimmel joked. “Just because Roseanne is gone doesn’t mean the whole show has to go. The show must go on. That’s what we say in show business, and with that said, I have an idea that I think makes this work for everyone.” The comedian then showed a fake trailer that prominently featured Dan Conner.

The Roseanne reboot premiered to acclaim in March and was quickly renewed for another season before Barr’s scandal.

