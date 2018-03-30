Roseanne is not going anywhere anytime soon! The one-hour Tuesday, March 27, premiere of the ABC revival received massive ratings, reaching 18.2 million people. So it’s no surprise that the network has already renewed the sitcom for another season.

“We’re thrilled that America has welcomed the Conner family back into their homes,” ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey said on Friday, March 30. “The show is as fresh and relevant today as it was when it left the air 21 years ago. We can’t wait to see what the Roseanne team has in store for next year.”

Barr, 65, tweeted her excitement following the news. “I just got the call. Thank u ABC! Thank you, Roseanne Show family (including fans). B’aruch Hashem!” She then asked her 533,000 Twitter followers what story lines they wanted to see in season 11.

One fan tweeted: “I wanna know how Harris is in high school 20 years later? Also want to know if (Becky’s) Mark death will be discussed more in depth and if so how closely related to Glenn Quinn’s cause of death will it be?”

The only time Mark was brought up in the premiere was when Jackie recognized that Becky (Lecy Goranson) had been having a hard time since Mark’s passing. However, there’s more to come, Barr confirmed. “She’s 15 in the show,” she said, answering the first part of the question, before adding, “Yes we discuss Mark’s death.”

One idea Barr has that will definitely follow through: holiday episodes. “Hey! This means we get todo a Halloween show!!! Yay!!!!!” she tweeted.

While the show received huge ratings, not every viewer was happy that Barr, who is a strong Donald Trump supporter in real life and in the show, has her own show. Chrissy Teigen posted a screenshot of one of Barr’s tweets that read “NAZI SALUTE” on Thursday, March 29. “Argh. Hit show on ABC. We have reached peak normalization,” the model, 32, captioned the grab.

Shameless star Emmy Rossum, whose costar Emmy Kenney appears in the revival, also tweeted out a negative review.

“Some reviews I’ve been reading that Rosanne is attempting to bridge the gap in this country thru comedy are interesting … but I’m sorry, anyone who voted for A WALL is not trying to BRIDGE anything,” the actress, 31, wrote.

Roseanne airs on ABC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

