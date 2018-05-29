So long and farewell. Roseanne Barr’s agency, ICM Partners, dropped her as a client on Tuesday, May 29, following her racist tweet earlier that day.

“We are greatly distressed by the disgraceful and unacceptable tweet from Roseanne Barr this morning,” the talent agency said in a statement to Variety. “What she wrote is antithetical to our core values, both as individuals and as an agency. Consequently, we have notified her that we will not represent her. Effective immediately, Roseanne Barr is no longer a client.”

Barr, 65, signed with ICM Partners in August 2017, shortly before the Roseanne reboot began filming. Two months after renewing the comedy for a second season, ABC announced on Tuesday that they’re canceling the show following a wave of backlash amid Barr’s most recent tweets.

The outspoken actress slammed former Obama White House aide Valerie Jarrett on Tuesday, comparing her to a “child” who looks like a combination of the “Muslim Brotherhood + Planet of the Apes.”

After Barr’s followers criticized her comments, she replied, “Muslims r NOT a race.”

She later apologized for the inappropriate statement, tweeting, “I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about [Jarrett] and her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me — my joke was in bad taste.”

Barr’s costar Sara Gilbert, who worked as a producer on the revival, spoke out about the tweet before the cancelation news. “Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show,” wrote Gilbert, 43. “I am disappointed in her actions to say the least. This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we’ve created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love — one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member.”

Other castmembers, including Emma Kenney, also spoke out about Barr’s comments. Prior to its cancelation, producer Wanda Sykes also announced she’d be leaving the show.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!