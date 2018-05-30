Roseanne Barr was not happy after reading her former Roseanne costars’ responses about the sitcom’s reboot being canceled in the wake of her racist tweet.

Michael Fishman, who played the title character’s son D.J. Conner, tweeted on Tuesday, May 29, that he was “devastated” that ABC had pulled the plug on the show. He noted that the “cast, crew, writers and production staff strived for inclusiveness,” adding, “The words of one person do not exemplify the thinking of all involved.”

Fishman, 36, then condemned Barr, 65, for calling former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett the child of “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes” in her since-deleted tweet. He called her remarks “reprehensible and intolerable, contradicting my beliefs and outlook on life and society.”

The actress responded to her TV son’s statement in a tweet of her own early Wednesday, May 30, after taking a brief break from the social media website. “i created the platform for that inclusivity and you know it. ME,” she wrote. “You throw me under the bus. nice!”

i created the platform for that inclusivity and you know https://t.co/hViHPX2ZUb. You throw me under the bus. nice! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

Barr also fired back at Sara Gilbert, who played her daughter Darlene Conner. The Talk creator and cohost, 43, tweeted on Tuesday that Barr’s controversial post about Jarrett, 61, was “abhorrent” and did “not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with the show.”

The comedian replied, “Wow! unreal.”

Wow! unreal. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

Emma Kenney, who played Barr’s granddaughter Harris Conner Healey, also took to Twitter to respond to the cancellation, but the Emmy winner did not respond to the young actress’ post. The Shameless star, 18, tweeted on Tuesday, “I am hurt, embarrassed and disappointed. The racist and distasteful comments from Roseanne are inexcusable. … Bullies will NEVER win.”

Barr, who was dropped as a client from her talent agency ICM Partners amid the scandal, claimed in a series of tweets on Wednesday morning that she was “ambien tweeting.” She added, “don’t defend me, it’s sweet of you 2 try, but…losing my show is 0 compared 2 being labelled a racist over one tweet-that I regret even more.”

The Roseanne reboot premiered in March to critical acclaim and was quickly renewed for another season. The original series ran for nine seasons from 1988 to 1997 and was lauded for being progressive with social issues.

