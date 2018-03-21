John Krasinski and his wife Emily Blunt costar in the upcoming horror movie A Quiet Place. But the couple, who have been married for more than seven years, had some reservations.

“We keep our careers very, very separate,” he told Modern Luxury in an interview published Tuesday, March 20. “We always rely on each other for opinions, but we love the idea that we have separate careers, and, that way, we can be the No. 1 fans of each other.”

But that all changed when Blunt read her husband’s script revision for the supernatural thriller that opens on April 6. “I looked up — and, at first, I thought something was wrong because she seemed very serious,” the 38-year-old Office alum recalled to the publication. “She said, ‘You can’t let anybody else do this movie.’” Blunt, 35, then insisted her husband direct the film.

“I can’t overdescribe how much that meant to me,” Krasinski gushed. “There’s nobody I looked up to and admire more, so the fact that someone I trust not only in marriage, but as an actress, with that taste level and that strength, would want to dive into this script was huge for me.”

The British actress soon signed on to play Krasinski’s onscreen leading lady.

Two days before filming began, both Krasinski and Blunt were a bundle of nerves. “We were just finishing dinner, and she said, ‘Can I ask you a question? Are you nervous?’ And I said, ‘Terrified,’” he revealed. But they had nothing to worry about. “It was bizarre how well it worked,” Krasinski admitted.

Just don’t expect them to become the next Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn. He added: “I don’t know whether I’d tempt fate again quickly because this process went so well. I think we were both shocked.”

Shooting together allowed both to focus on their “No. 1” priority: daughters Hazel, 3, and Violet,, 21 months.

“This morning, I said to Emily how lucky I was,” he said. “And I know that sounds like a Hallmark card, but it’s dead true. I’m the luckiest guy in the world.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!