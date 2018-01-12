Donald Trump has set off a firestorm once again. During a White House meeting Thursday, January 11, with lawmakers about immigration, the president referred to Haiti and African nations as “s–thole countries.”

The Washington Post was first to report the story and cited two individuals that were briefed on the meeting. Senator Dick Durbin, who was in the room, confirmed the remarks on Friday, telling reporters: “The president erupted several times with questions, and in the course of his comments, said things which were hate-filled, vile and racist.”

Donald Trump’s Most Offensive and Outrageous Quotes Ranked

Now the 71-year-old is facing the wrath of Hollywood.

“The president is a racist. He has been for his entire public life. If you vote(d) for him, you do so much of that or despite that. We need a multi-racial anti-racist coalition to defeat him and try to heal our nation,” tweeted John Legend. Added Chelsea Clinton: “Mr. President, immigrants from El Salvador, Haiti and the 54 countries in Africa likely helped build your buildings. They’ve certainly helped build our country.”

An emotional Anderson Cooper broke down Thursday while speaking about the people he encountered covering the catastrophic 2010 earthquake in Haiti. “Let me be clear, the people of Haiti have been through more, withstood more, fought back against more injustice than our president ever has,” the journalist said on Anderson Cooper 360. More than 52,000 people — including Khloe Kardashian — tweeted his message.

Celebs Fight Back on Twitter!

The president is a racist. He has been for his entire public life. If you vote(d) for him, you do so because of that or despite that. We need a multi-racial anti-racist coalition to defeat him and try to heal our nation. — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 12, 2018

He also said countries like Norway are cool. I wonder what the underlying logic is. Can’t quite put my finger on it. https://t.co/Xr3wHoKIc8 — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 11, 2018

He also said countries like Norway are cool. I wonder what the underlying logic is. Can’t quite put my finger on it. https://t.co/Xr3wHoKIc8 — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 11, 2018

I’m just gonna start calling him president Shithole. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 11, 2018

Mr. President, immigrants from El Salvador, Haiti and the 54 countries in Africa likely helped build your buildings. They’ve certainly helped build our country. cc @POTUS https://t.co/hv1QYRoRy3 — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 11, 2018

"Let me be clear…. the people of Haiti have been through more, withstood more, fought back against more injustice… than our President ever has" Anderson Cooper choked back tears as he reflected on his relationship with Haiti, and its people https://t.co/3arEalkKOM — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) January 12, 2018

We need to impeach this President. He is a corrupt, racist con man. Any politician who isn’t furious should be voted out as well. We are all human beings and should love and take care of each other. Trump stands for hate and greed. https://t.co/r6ADgWktMC — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) January 12, 2018

He is not fit to serve as the President of the United States. It's not really a debate at this point. It could not be more obvious. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 11, 2018

Celebrities’ Political Affiliations

On Friday, President Trump defended himself against the Washington Post’s report and denied using the vulgar language to describe African nations and Haiti. “The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used,” he tweeted. He went on to criticize the immigration deal that was being discussed when he made the controversial remarks. “What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made,” Trump added. “A big setback for DACA!”

Trump then claimed Democrats are making the story up. Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country,” he wrote. “Never said ’take them out.’ Made up by Dems. I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians. Probably should record future meetings — unfortunately, no trust!”

The White House did not deny Trump’s comments on Thursday but issued a statement saying that he supports immigration polices that welcome “those who can contribute to our society.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!