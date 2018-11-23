Add it to the list of reasons to love John Legend! The “All of Me” crooner came to the defense of Rita Ora after her lip synched performance at the 2018 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade sparked backlash.

Legend, 39, responded to a Twitter commenter on Thursday, November 22, who pointed out that they both opted to not sing live at the televised event.

“Why are people surprised @RitaOra lip synced during the #MacysDayParade they all do it. Did everyone miss @johnlegend doing the same thing?” the follower wrote.

“Fun fact. We all have to lip sync on this parade because the floats don’t have the capacity to handle the sound requirements for a live performance,” the “Love Me Now” singer replied. “Hope y’all enjoyed it anyway. Know that if you come to my shows, the vocals are 100% live!”

Multiple social media users shared critical comments following Ora’s performance of “Let You Love Me.”

“Rita Ora missing her cue for the lip sync and forcing the camera crew to only use wide shots is the highlight of the parade for me,” one commenter wrote. Another added: “Well if you weren’t sure if they lip sync, Rita Ora took care of that. #macysthanksgivingdayparade.”

Ora, 27, retweeted Legend’s message and added in a nod of her own.

“Fun fact @johnlegend thank you for clarifying what I was about to also tweet. It’s annoying for us but anyway!” she wrote. “All my shows are 100 percent live always have been! When you come to a ORA show get ready! Back to holidays! Have a good one guys! 🙂 X”

The songstress also responded to an encouraging tweet, telling commenters to “not be so quick to judge.”

Ora replied: “Exactly!! You got that right! You know this girl doesn’t lip sync it’s not my world! Now let me go find some turkey!!”

