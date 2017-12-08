John Legend: How Parenthood Changed My Relationship With Chrissy Teigen

Although John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have been together for more than a decade, the couple began a whole new relationship when they welcomed daughter Luna in April 2016.

“Part of it is learning how to parent together,” Legend, 38, told Us Weekly and other reporters at his exclusive LVE Collection Wine Tasting at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on Thursday, December 7. “Because even though Chrissy and I have been together for a long time, we haven’t been parents together until last year. You start to learn what kind of responsibilities you wanna share and take on.”

Now expecting their second child together, the couple is looking forward to seeing another baby through developmental milestones. “It’s really just fascinating watching the human mind develop. Seeing what they pick up and how quickly they pick it up, when they start walking, start crawling, how excited you are just when they turn over for the first time by themselves!” he said. “It’s little milestones that might seem silly to people who don’t have kids, that are really exciting to us and just watching her grow has been the most exciting thing. And when you start to see a personality develop it’s like really cool.”

As their children grow, the Grammy winner says he’s happy to see them follow their dreams, no matter what those may be. “I want them to just find what they’re passionate about and commit to it and really get into it,” he explained. “Whatever it is, I’ll support them. I love when Luna plays around on the piano, I love when she plays with the little toy microphone my friend bought her for her birthday. I get excited when it looks like she’s following in my footsteps. But she also is excited in the kitchen when Chrissy’s cooking and she has her own little play kitchen. Who knows what she’s gonna wanna do when she’s older, maybe she’ll be an engineer, a computer programmer, anything!”

He added: “I just want her to know it’s all available to her. We’re gonna encourage her and support her no matter what.”

