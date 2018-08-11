Waiting on the world to change. John Mayer’s Beverly Hills-area home was burglarized of music equipment and personal property worth an estimated $100,000 to $200,000 on Friday, August 10, TMZ and CBS report.

According to TMZ, a burglar broke into the musician’s home by smashing a window. Police were called around noon by a security guard who noticed the broken pane.

Personal property reportedly stolen also included some of Mayer’s watch collection.

Mayer, who was reportedly away promoting his newest solo effort “New Light,” has not commented on the incident at this time. No suspects have been apprehended in the case so far.

Earlier in the week, the 40-year-old singer seemed carefree as he indulged in a guitar jam session in a video clip posted to Instagram. “You’re never be better than having to sit and play for hours to stay fluid and discover new ideas,” he wrote at the time.

The Grammy winner also posted a photo on August 1 that showed off the view from his kitchen, writing, “Any day that the legendary Rene Martinez hangs at your house and sets up your guitars at your kitchen counter is a d–n fine day. #homesweethome.”

Mayer’s burglary comes on the heels of a string of celebrity robberies that occurred in 2017, with thieves hitting the homes of Kendall Jenner, A$AP Rocky, Nicki Minaj, Alanis Morissette, Emmy Rossum, Scott Disick and more.

Story is still developing.

Us Weekly has reached out to Mayer’s rep for comment.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!