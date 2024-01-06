John Mayer has long been a bachelor, but he hopes to change that one day.

“I’ve never told anyone this. People don’t think I want to be married. I absolutely want to be married,” Mayer, 46, told Kelly Rizzo in a People clip of the Sunday, January 7, episode of her “Comfort Food” podcast. “You know the secret, which is that I’m actually fairly well-adjusted. I so badly want to get married if only for my wife to just know in her heart, like, ‘John will know what to do.’”

He added: “I just think that level of being relied on is the hottest thing in the world to me. Like, ‘If my husband was here, he would know what to do. Call John. Call my husband.’ I just think … you’re a full grown-up when this is your romantic fantasy. You’re a fully-fledged grown-up.”

Rizzo, 44, was married to Mayer’s close friend Bob Saget before his 2022 death. She responded to the musician’s admission by speculating about his relationship desires.

Related: John Mayer’s Dating History Through the Years John Mayer's dated everyone from Jennifer Love Hewitt to Katy Perry. Click though to see which lady Hollywood's eligible boyfriend thinks has a wonderland of a body and which blonde went as far as to go brunette for him.

“Your kink is that you want someone to be like, ‘John’s got a guy,’” Rizzo quipped.

Mayer wholeheartedly agreed, adding, “Reliance kink? Oh my God. Dependability kink, yes!”

The “Your Body is a Wonderland” singer has been involved in high-profile romances with the likes of Jessica Simpson — who he once controversially described as “sexual napalm” — Jennifer Aniston, Taylor Swift — who is thought to have written multiple songs about their age gap — and Katy Perry.

In recent years, dating has taken a backseat for Mayer since he got sober.

“Dating is no longer a codified activity for me. I don’t really date,” he said during a December 2022 episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “I don’t think that I have to, to be quite honest. I quit drinking like six years ago, so I don’t have the liquid courage. I just have dry courage.”

Related: Every Song Taylor Swift Has Supposedly Written About Ex John Mayer Taylor Swift knows there’s no better song inspiration than relationships — and she’s seemingly written several tunes about her whirlwind romance with John Mayer. Sparks flew between the two after collaborating on Mayer’s 2009 single “Half of My Heart.” However, their relationship sparked some controversy for their large age gap as Mayer was 32 and […]

He continued at the time: “You have to be honest. You have to express yourself. You have to be really glaringly honest. You have to express your anxieties. You can’t just walk over them by drinking. You have to be like, ‘This is what I’m anxious about.’ And when someone in life accommodates your anxiety, that’s bonding. I don’t think I’m truly connected with someone until I freak out a little bit and they go, ‘It’s OK.’”

Seemingly referencing his long list of celebrity exes, Mayer posited to podcast host Alex Cooper that he’s never been able to get fully comfortable with a partner.

“I haven’t really got to the part of relationship that was the ‘smooth sailing’ part,” he said. “I have a feeling when I do, I’m gonna have a lot to work on — but I’ll be excited to work on it.”