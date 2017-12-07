John Mayer Shows Off Hospital Gown After Surgery: ‘Still Got It’

This guy. John Mayer proudly showed off his hospital gown on Wednesday, December 6, after undergoing surgery.

The “Gravity” singer took the selfie in the bathroom. He wore his hospital band and rocked a scruffy beard.

“Still got it,” he mused.

As previously reported, Mayer was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday for an emergency appendectomy. He is currently touring the United States with Dead & Company in New Orleans.

Dead & Company announced the news via Twitter and stated that their scheduled Tuesday night concert would be postponed.

Mayer thanked fans for their support on Wednesday. “Thank you everyone for the well wishes. Had surgery yesterday and woke up to see some amazingly kind and loving tweets. I’m so sorry that we couldn’t finish out the last few dates of the tour. This band and these shows mean the world to me. Love you all dearly,” he tweeted.

Hours later, he added: “I’m a warm, pilled-out froggy, whizzing my golf cart around the internet, doffing my wool cap to everyone I pass. beep beep hellllloo electric guitars let me get a look at you.”

