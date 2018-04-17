John McCain Hospitalized After Surgery for Intestinal Infection

John McCain has been hospitalized after undergoing surgery for an intestinal infection. The Arizona senator had the procedure on Sunday, April 15.

“On Sunday, Senator McCain was admitted to Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, Arizona, and underwent surgery to treat an intestinal infection related to diverticulitis,” his office said in a statement on Monday. “Over the last few months, Senator McCain has been participating in physical therapy at his home in Cornville, Arizona, as he recovers from the side effects of cancer treatment. He has remained engaged on his work as Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee and has enjoyed frequent visits from his family, friends, staff and Senate colleagues.”

My father @SenJohnMcCain is in stable condition – he continues to inspire me everyday with his intense grit and determination. Thank you to the doctors at Mayo Clinic in Phoenix and to everyone who is praying for him. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) April 16, 2018

The statement continued: “Senator McCain and his family are grateful to the senator’s excellent care team and appreciate the support and prayers they continue to receive from people all over the country.”

Meghan McCain noted on Twitter that her father is currently in stable condition. “He continues to inspire me everyday with his intense grit and determination,” the View cohost wrote on Monday night. “Thank you to the doctors at Mayo Clinic in Phoenix and to everyone who is praying for him.”

His wife, Cindy McCain, added: “My husband @SenJohnMcCain is doing well after his surgery. Looking forward to getting back to Hidden Valley!”

As previously reported, the 81-year-old revealed in July 2017 that he was diagnosed with brain cancer. He has been participating in physical therapy at his home in Cornville, Arizona, since December after recovering from side effects of his cancer treatment.

