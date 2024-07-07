Another member of the Stamos clan has (briefly) joined the Beach Boys.

John Stamos’ six-year-old son Billy lent a helping hand on Friday, June 5, joining his dad on stage with the Beach Boys for a family drum solo.

Billy, who Stamos shares with wife Caitlin McHugh Stamos, kept time while the Fuller House actor showed off during the 1966 hit “Good Vibrations” during a concert in Indianapolis. Billy kept his ears protected with bright green noise-canceling headphones while the father-son duo worked their way through Brian Wilson’s psychedelic ode to the ‘60s and the Flower Power movement.

“Had a little help from my son BILLY on good vibrations last night,” John wrote alongside a clip of the moment shared via Instagram on Saturday, July 6. “Wasn’t it nice!”

John kept the family affair going with a touching tribute to his late father.

“I lost my dad 23 years ago today,” Stamos told the audience before launching into a song from 1970’s Sunflower. “This song is called ‘Forever’ — and that’s how long love should last.”

Billy is no stranger to the stage, having joined his dad during another Beach Boys show in March 2023. John shared that moment on Instagram with the caption “mi corazon.”

The former sitcom actor is currently touring with the Beach Boys in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the band’s 1974 compilation album Endless Summer. That album brought together many of The Beach Boy’s greatest hits and revitalized the group’s popularity after years of declining sales and a move away from chart-topping surf music.

John has toured with the Beach Boys since he was first pulled onstage by the group as a 19-year-old. As he’s gotten older, the actor has started to understand the concerns his tourmates had in those early days.

“When I first toured, they were all older than me. You’d meet in the hotel lobby before the concert and everyone was like, ‘How did you sleep?’ I’d be like, ‘What do you even mean? I slept,'” Stamos told USA Today on Sunday, June 7. “Now I’m like the first one to ask, ‘Did you sleep OK?'”

Even if he’s slowing down, John doesn’t mind getting out on the road. He’ll play with the Beach Boys as a special guest through September.

“The Beach Boys mean summer to me,” he told the outlet.