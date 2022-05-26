His Full House! After playing TV’s beloved Uncle Jesse (and eventual father to twins Nicky and Alex) on the ABC sitcom, John Stamos became a proud papa in real life after his son Billy was born.

“From now on, the best part of me will always be my wife and my son,” the Big Shot star captioned a black-and-white photo of Billy snoozing on his bare chest via Instagram in April 2018. “Welcome Billy Stamos (named after my father). #NotJustanUncleAnymore #Overjoyed.”

The former soap star and Caitlin McHugh — who wed in February 2018 — announced they were expecting their first child in December 2017, just two months after he proposed at Disneyland.

Since welcoming Billy, Stamos and McHugh have continued gushing about their little one’s milestones and living happily as a family of three.

“The marriage has been … it feels right. It just feels good. I tell you, I’m just so grateful that I’m married at this age and that I have a kid and a family,” the California native exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2021. “But if any marriage, whatever years you’re at, can make it through this [coronavirus] pandemic, then you got a good shot.”

He continued: “[Parenting is] great. I’d say maybe the only good thing about this pandemic is I got to spend more time with my kid during these formative years than most, I think, than any other years.”

At the time, Stamos teased that the married couple — who began dating in 2016 — were eager to grow their brood.

“We’re trying to expand our family, but this quarantine is getting in the way. I mean, big time,” the Fuller House alum, who was previously married to Rebecca Romijn between 1998 and 2005, told Us in February 2021. “… [Billy’s] very used to our attention. He’s been asking for a sister, but I think it would probably eat up the kid for a while. It’s tough because he’s not around a lot of kids these days because he can’t go to school. But they have play dates and he wears his mask.”

He added: “I’ve been around kids my whole life, and I always wanted kids, and I thought I really knew kids. I thought I knew about being a parent. It’s so much harder than I thought to be a good parent. I can see why there’s so many messed-up people in this world because even if you do everything right, good luck. But it just takes so much time and so much patience and so much common sense.”

Scroll below to see Stamos and McHugh’s cutest family photos: