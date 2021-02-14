John Stamos: I’m ‘So Grateful’ to Be Married, Have a Kid ‘at This Age’

Have mercy. John Stamos is grateful to have his wife, Caitlin McHugh, and their 2-year-old son, Billy, by his side.

“The marriage has been … it feels right. It just feels good. I tell you, I’m just so grateful that I’m married at this age and that I have a kid and a family,” the 57-year-old exclusively told Us Weekly. “But if any marriage, whatever years you’re at, can make it through this pandemic, then you got a good shot.”

The Full House alum and the actress, 34, celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary on February 3. Stamos was self-isolating during the milestone, as he was exposed to COVID​​​-19 on the set of his new Disney show Big Shot for the third time.

“Happy Anniversary Love, Our fairy tale has just begun,” he captioned an Instagram photo of the couple at their nuptials. “Can’t wait to continue our adventure together- as soon as I get out of quarantine! Love you forever, J.”

Although they celebrated separately, McHugh made it a memorable one. “I just got a record player and I’m obsessed with records now. She made me a record of an album of our wedding, like the songs and the speeches. She took the audio off the video and made a record for me,” he gushed to Us. “It was just really beautiful.”

Early on in the pandemic, McHugh also put thought into helping those in need amid the ongoing pandemic. “I’m proud of her for a lot of things. When this thing started, she came to me early on. She goes, ‘I got to make masks and get them to people.’ And I’m like, ‘What are you talking about? Everybody has masks.’ It was before you had to wear masks, but they were running out of them in the hospital. I’m like, ‘No, they’re not.’ And sure enough, like two or three days later. So she went into full mask-making mode with herself and all the neighbors,” he recalled. “I remember her coming to me saying, because I was saying, ‘You’re in there for 10, 12 hours a day.’ She goes, like, ‘No. I’m going to be making masks. You’re the primary parent.’ I’m like, ‘What?’ But, it worked out.”

The You actor and his love welcomed their son together in April 2018. Today, Billy — named after Stamos’ late father, William Stamos — has a head full of hair that even Uncle Jesse would approve of.

“I don’t disagree with you. He does,” Stamos told Us, referring to his Full House character. “When he was born, it was pretty bald. It took him a while for that mane to come in. And now it’s like, ‘Do we cut it? Do we not?’ I had someone come over to the house and cut his hair. It was the first time he just didn’t squirm around and everything. And he just sat there. And Caitlin and I backed out of the room and we’re watching him from behind the thing. And I got my video camera, because he was just really into getting his hair cut. He was just quiet. It’s great. I’d say maybe the only good thing about this pandemic is I got to spend more time with my kid during these formative years than most, I think, than any other years.”