It’s hard to ever completely cut ties with an ex in Hollywood. While John Stamos and Rebecca Romijn split more than a decade ago, the former spouses – and her husband, Jerry O’Connell — have been asked about their current status for years.

Stamos and Romijn, who wed in 1998 after nearly four years together, officially called it quits in 2004. The following year, they finalized their divorce.

“We were together for 10 years — it was heartbreaking,” the Full House star told People in 2009. “In my book at this point, I would still be married and have three kids. So it was more about that plan being foiled than anything. I felt like a failure. It wasn’t as much about her as it was that the whole thing didn’t work.”

Romijn went on to marry O’Connell in 2007. They welcomed twins Dolly and Charlie in 2008 — and the girls quickly became a fan of Stamos.

“Full House is on a continual loop. Because they expressed, like, real feelings for the character of Uncle Jesse, I said, ‘You know girls, I gotta tell you something. This is gonna be crazy,’” O’Connell confessed on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in 2013, revealing he showed his daughters photos of Lori Loughlin (Aunt Becky) at their mom’s “beautiful ceremony” to Stamos. “My kids really want to know why Mom isn’t still with him. [They say], ‘That was a mistake, Mom,’” he joked.

During another appearance on WWHL years later, O’Connell revealed the Big Shot star, who married Caitlin McHugh in 2018, moved to the town where he and Romijn live.

“I have not [seen him], but I make sure that my hair is perfect every day just in case I do,” the Stand By Me actor said in October 2021. “I am on the lookout. It would be super friendly if we did [see each other]. … I probably won’t run into him because I shop at sort of discount supermarkets in our area and there are some higher-end supermarkets that I’m sure [he goes to].”

Stamos and McHugh, who welcomed son Billy in April 2018, still haven’t officially seen Romijn and O’Connell, but the X-Men star and her husband are keeping their eyes open.

“I had the girls in the car. We were sitting in after-school traffic at a strip mall and I saw him: There he was, walking right in front of the car, cap pulled down, sunglasses on,” Romijn recalled on The Talk of spotting Stamos in 2022, noting she didn’t say anything to him. “I went, ‘There he is girls!'”

During the interview with O’Connell on The Talk, she added, “[There’s] a lot of things about him that I miss. But yeah, it’s tricky. It’s a very hard decision to come to when you decide to end a marriage. It was heartbreaking.”

Scroll through for a timeline of Stamos and Romijn’s relationship: