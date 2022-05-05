An awkward reunion? Nearly 17 years after Rebecca Romijn and John Stamos finalized their divorce, she finally laid eyes on him again — and told her husband, Jerry O’Connell, all about it.

“I finally saw him just a few weeks ago [for] the first time since we split up,” Romijn, 49, told the Stand by Me actor, 48, during The Talk’s Mother’s Day show, per an Entertainment Tonight sneak peek. “I had the girls [twin daughters Dolly and Charlie, 13, whom she shares with O’Connell] in the car. We were sitting in after-school traffic at a strip mall and I saw him: There he was, walking right in front of the car, cap pulled down, sunglasses on.”

The Femme Fatale actress, who was married to the 58-year-old Full House alum between 1998 and 2004, told her teenage daughters that she instantly recognized Stamos.

“I was with him for 10 years. I would recognize that gait from a block away,” Romijn recalled of her conversation with the twins. “I recognize the way his body moves. I know that walk [and] I’m familiar with his body.”

After the Talk cohost noted that the conversation had taken an awkward turn, he asked why his spouse did not lower the window and say hello. Her answer? Her hair didn’t look good.

“Is that too much to ask [for a blowout before a reunion]?” Romijn jokingly told her husband. “I certainly wouldn’t want you there: that would be his worst nightmare.”

O’Connell — who wed the Ugly Betty alum in July 2007 — noted that the trio are friendly now and there is no bad blood. In fact, they all live in the same neighborhood. (Stamos eventually moved on with Caitlin McHugh, whom he wed in 2018.)

“I have not [seen him], but I make sure that my hair is perfect every day just in case I do,” O’Connell said of the Big Shot star during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in October 2021. “I am on the lookout. It would be super friendly if we did [see each other]. … I probably won’t run into him because I shop at sort of discount supermarkets in our area and there are some higher-end supermarkets that I’m sure [he goes to].”

Dealing with exes has not fazed O’Connell and Romijn’s relationship even in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve been married for 13 years, and the quarantine has not broken us,” the New York native exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2020. “I have to say — I’m going to get in trouble for this — when quarantine [began] … I was like, ‘I’m not sure how, not only is our family going to make it, but can my marriage handle this?’ And dare I say it’s been kind of fun. We might just make it.”

O’Connell continued: “I didn’t know I was going to be spending this much time with my wife. I’d thought I’d be going to work every day. I thought I’d be commuting. I thought maybe, you know, on the weekends maybe a few meals at home … but it’s been crazy.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!