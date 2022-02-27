Second time is the charm! John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh both found their happily ever after they met while working together on Law & Order: SVU.

The Full House alum was previously married to actress Rebecca Romijn from 1998 to 2005, while McHugh was wed to Massimo Lusardi from 2011 to 2014.

One year after they started dating, Stamos and McHugh collaborated again on the 2017 short film Ingenue-ish. They announced their engagement later that year. “I asked…she said yes! …And we lived happily ever after,” the former Fuller House actor captioned an illustration of the couple at Disneyland via Instagram in October 2017.

Two months before the couple’s February 2018 wedding ceremony, Us Weekly confirmed that Stamos and McHugh were expecting their first child. The model gave birth to their son, Billy, in April 2018.

At the time, the Grandfathered alum gushed about his first weeks of fatherhood, telling Us, “I spend the most time just daydreaming about what his and our life will be like. There’s no wasting time anymore. That’s the best thing about being a dad.”

Stamos revealed later that year that the pair were already planning to expand their family.

“We are trying, but the kid is like a c-block. We try to do it fast and he screeches and that ruined the mood,” he joked on Live With Kelly and Ryan in October 2018, noting that he and McHugh were in a rush because the You alum is “old.”

In February 2021, the California native confessed that he wasn’t sure how his son would take to having a sibling.

“He’s very used to our attention. He’s been asking for a sister, but I think it would probably eat up the kid for a while,” Stamos told Us, adding that his little one wasn’t socializing with other children much throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’ve been around kids my whole life, and I always wanted kids, and I thought I really knew kids. I thought I knew about being a parent. It’s so much harder than I thought to be a good parent. I can see why there’s so many messed up people in this world, because even if you do everything right, good luck. But it just takes so much time and so much patience and so much common sense.”

The musician complimented his partner for being an “incredible” mom to Billy.

“You can’t really leave him alone ever. I cover as much as I can, but it’s been a lot. But it’s also the most, hands-down, the most beautiful thing I’ve ever, ever experienced,” he told Us. “He just laughs. He is the most joyful kid I’ve ever been around. He just loves to laugh, wants to laugh. He’s a very happy kid and he should be, cause he’s got good parents.”

Scroll down to relive Stamos and McHugh’s sweet romance: