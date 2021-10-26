Ready for a run-in with Uncle Jesse. Jerry O’Connell revealed his wife Rebecca Romijn’s ex-husband, John Stamos, recently moved into their Calabasas, California, neighborhood — and he’s prepared for their first encounter.

“I have not [seen him], but I make sure that my hair is perfect every day just in case I do,” the 47-year-old Talk cohost joked on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Monday, October 25. “I am on the lookout. It would be super friendly if we did [see each other].”

Romijn, 48, and Stamos, 58, tied the knot in 1998 and announced their separation in 2004. They finalized their divorce in 2005 and she married O’Connell two years later.

“I do have to tell you. I probably won’t run into him because I shop at sort of discount supermarkets in our area,” the Stand By Me star told Andy Cohen. “And there are some higher-end supermarkets that I’m sure [he goes to].”

The model and O’Connell share 12-year-old twin daughters Dolly and Charlie. The dad of two previously revealed that his preteens are fans of Full House — a revelation that Stamos reacted to recently.

“[Jerry] is funny about. I’ve seen some stuff — he said his kids watched Full House and said I was their dad or something,” the Big Shot actor, who shares 3-year-old son Billy with wife Caitlin McHugh, told Justin Long on his “Life Is Short” podcast in July. “But he’s a funny guy — that’s a guy who works hard.”

On Monday, O’Connell revealed that he spotted another celebrity in their L.A. County neighborhood while out Dolly and Charlie.

“There is a strip mall down the street from our house where my kids go to a math tutor because they’re failing math,” he told Cohen, 53. “There [were] also other places like a Karate Dojo and a dry cleaner. And there was a very expensive Bentley — I don’t even know if it was a Bentley [or a] Phantom — some expensive car and it was taking up about three spaces. And I was with my two kids and I was like, ‘This is disgusting. Look at how rich people just take up all these spaces. They have no regard for us regular people.’ And then recently engaged — congratulations — Kourtney Kardashian came out.”

O’Connell’s run-in with Kardashian, 42, was seemingly earlier this month as she got engaged to Travis Barker on October 17.

“[Kourtney] was like, ‘Hi, Jerry.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, Kourtney, how are you? Congratulations.’ And I kissed her,” the actor continued. “Then I got the car with my kids and they were like, ‘Why didn’t you say anything about our parking?’ And I was like, ‘You two shut up.’”