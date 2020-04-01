Familiar furniture! John Stamos is using the Full House couch to block his 23-month-old son, Billy, from going outside amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Baby safety gate or one of the most iconic couches in pop TV history?” the Fuller House alum, 56, captioned a Tuesday, March 31, Instagram photo of his toddler trying to walk between the blue plaid couch and a glass door. “You, make the call.”

The actor’s former Full House costars commented on the social media upload. “I don’t know what it is John, but it comforts me,” Bob Saget wrote. “Did you take the alcove too?”

Candace Cameron Bure asked, “You got it?! Not Bob?” while Andrea Barber simply commented, “Thief!”

As for Dave Coulier, the Michigan native, 60, joked, “A lot of my farts are still in that couch.”

Stamos and his wife, Caitlin McHugh, welcomed their baby boy in April 2018. “From now on, the best part of me will always be my wife and my son,” the California native captioned a black-and-white shot of his newborn at the time. “Welcome Billy Stamos (named after my father). #NotJustanUncleAnymore and #Overjoyed.”

The news came six months after the ER alum proposed to the actress, 33, at Disneyland. “He put together some of the most romantic moments from Disney and Pixar animation [in a video],” Lara Spencer said on Good Morning America at the time. “And then he ended it with Sebastian from The Little Mermaid saying, ‘Just ask the girl’ to John.”

Stamos, who was previously married to Rebecca Romijn from 1998 to 2005, wants to add more babies to their brood, he told Us Weekly exclusively in February 2019.

“She wants to wait one year and that’s coming up,” the You star revealed at the time.

He and Billy wore matching Elvis Presley outfits for the little one’s 1st birthday two months later. “One year ago tonight, our little King was born,” Stamos captioned their twinning shot.