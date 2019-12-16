



“He’s amazing, amazing,” the Pennsylvania native, 63, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Cool Comedy, Hot Cuisine event benefiting the Scleroderma Research Foundation on Tuesday, December 10. “If you follow his Instagram, you’ll know it’s for real. His baby is the cutest thing in the universe.”

Stamos, 56, welcomed his 20-month-old son, Billy, in April 2018 with his wife, Caitlin McHugh — and Saget isn’t sure if the couple, who wed in February 2018, will add any more babies to their brood. “Depends on how his hair grows in,” the Grammy nominee joked. “If Billy has good hair, they’ll have many more.”

In September 2018, Saget shared the advice he gave Stamos after Billy’s arrival. “My advice to him is when you’re cleaning the kid, wipe front to back because he doesn’t want to get an infection,” the comedian told Us exclusively at the time. “He’s so good at it. I was other there a week-and-a-half ago and it was just beautiful, watching him with Billy while his wife was out of town. We were just hanging out and it was amazing to watch.”

He went on to say that the Grandfathered alum “just knows everything to do” and has “wanted [to be a dad] his whole life.”

Stamos opened up about his desire to start a family in 2015, joking to Us: “My ovaries are rattling. Do men have ovaries? They’re jingling. I can hear them jingling now.”

Saget isn’t the first of the California native’s former Full House costars to gush about his parenting skills. In February 2018, Lori Loughlin told Us that the ER alum didn’t “need any advice,” explaining, “I think him and Caitlin have it covered. … I’m not giving any advice. I don’t have the answers, that’s for sure! One foot in front of the other. One day at a time.”

With reporting by Nicki Gostin