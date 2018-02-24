He’s got it, dude! Lori Louglin has full confidence that John Stamos will make an amazing father.

“I don’t think John needs any parental advice,” Louglin, 53, told E! News of her Full House costar on Friday, February 23. “I think John is going to be a a great dad, but of course, he knows I’m here for him should he need any [advice] but I think him and Caitlin [McHugh] have it covered.”

Added the 90210 alum, “I will say this. He is very complimentary to me about my own girls. I have two girls who are 18 and 19 and he just adores them. We were talking a couple of weeks ago and he said to me, ‘You and [your husband Mossimo Giannulli] should write a book on how to parent kids because your girls are so great,’ which is such a high compliment. We shouldn’t write a book but it was so sweet of him to say that.”

Louglin and Stamos starred as on-screen couple Aunt Becky and Uncle Jesse in the hit series, Full House. The beloved show ran for 8 seasons from 1987 to 1995. They’ve reprised their roles with reoccurring appearances on the Netflix reboot Fuller House.

The Scream Queens alum proposed to McHugh, 31, at Disneyland in October. “I asked…she said yes! …And we lived happily ever after,” he captioned an illustration of the pair locking lips at the amusement park.

The couple announced their pregnancy two months later and McHugh flaunted her baby bump at the SAG Awards 2018 in January.

“I will certainly fall short of the father my pop was, but — I’m going to give it my all,” the Fuller House actor wrote alongside a heartfelt throwback photo of himself and his late father via Instagram in December.

Stamos and the Random Tropical Paradise actress wed in an intimate ceremony on February 3 in Studio City, California.

