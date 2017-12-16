Happy reflections. John Stamos posted a sentimental message to his late father, Bill Stamos, on Instagram just days after announcing he is expecting his first child with fianceé Caitlin McHugh.

“I will certainly fall short of the father my pop was, but – I’m going to give it my all! #Balance #BillStamos #Hero,” the Full House alum, 54, wrote on Friday, December 15, accompanied by a black-and-white shot of his father holding him as a toddler with one hand. The actor’s father passed away in 1998 and his mother, Loretta Philips, died in 2014.

The sweet post garnered much praise from his followers, with many assuring him his years of playing doting Uncle Jesse on the hit family show are great preparation for his future role as a father. His costar, Dave Coulier, also chimed in writing, “Bill was my buddy. Many days of golf and laughter. He inspired you as his son and me as his friend @johnstamos I love you both forever. #greatdad #cutitout.”

The news that Stamos and McHugh, 31, are expecting came just two months after the Fuller House star proposed to his love at Disneyland. The Grandfathered actor announced their engagement in October with an illustration of the couple kissing at the ‘happiest place on Earth,’ captioning it, “I asked…she said yes! …And we lived happily ever after.”

In November, Stamos opened up about his hopes for a family to Entertainment Tonight, saying, “It would be a tragedy if I didn’t have children and I finally found the right woman — the perfect woman. I know my parents are smiling down. I know they would love her. She’s a gentle, kind, graceful soul who would be a good mother.”

