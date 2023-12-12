John Stamos is mourning the loss of Jeff Foskett, the singer and guitarist for the Beach Boys, calling his bandmate “my dearest friend, brother and the brightest life in my life.”

In a pair of lengthy Instagram posts, Stamos, 60, remembered Foskett as “more than just a friend; he was the one who brought the harmonies of The Beach Boys into my life, and with them, a spectrum of color and joy I never dreamed would be part of my life. He was a vibrant force, a radiant soul whose laughter and wisdom touched everyone he met. He was an older brother in spirit, guiding, lifting, and loving me, sometimes more than I thought I deserved.”

Foskett died on Monday, December 11, at age 67, after a long battle with stage 4 anaplastic thyroid cancer. A longtime friend of the Beach Boys’ founding member Brian Wilson, Foskett joined the band in 1981 (with founding member Mike Love) and played with the group until 1990. In 1998, he joined Wilson’s group for six years before returning to the Beach Boys in 2015. He stayed with the group until his health issues took him off the road in 2019. During his tenure, Foskett recorded with the band on 2012’s That’s Why God Made The Radio and on two of Love’s solo albums.

In 1983, Foskett introduced Stamos to the band, which saw the Full House star land a gig as a percussionist. Stamos continues to sporadically play with the band to this day. The group also made multiple cameos throughout the family sitcom’s initial run in the late 1980s and mid-1990s.

In his tribute, Stamos reflected on Foskett’s “remarkable life and the profound impact he had on mine” and that the pain of losing his dear friend was “the price we pay for the privilege of knowing and loving someone like him. Yes, the pain is excruciating and cuts deep into our souls, but it is a testament to the depth of our connection.”

“Jeff was larger than life,” continued Stamos. “His talent, his laughter, his ability to make everyone feel seen and heard – these are gifts that he gave freely and generously. He filled every room with his presence, leaving a lasting impression on everyone he encountered.”

“You have left an indelible mark on my heart, but the legacy of your love and laughter will continue to resonate within all of us,” he added. “So, as I say goodbye to my dear friend, I choose to remember not only the ache of his absence but also the brilliance of his presence. Rest in peace, my brother. You were loved immeasurably and will be missed beyond words.”

Wilson, 81, also mourned Foskett’s death with a post on Instagram. “Jeff was one of the most talented guys I ever knew. He was a great musical leader and guitarist, and he could sing like an angel. I first met Jeff in 1976 when he knocked on my door in Bel Air, and I invited him in, and we were friends ever since. I don’t know what else to say. Love and Mercy to Jeff’s family and friends, we will remember him forever.