John Travolta and Kelly Preston’s daughter, Ella, shared a touching tribute to the actress after she lost her battle with breast cancer.

“I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you,” the 20-year-old wrote via Instagram on Monday, July 13. “Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy.”

She added, “Thank you for being there for me no matter what. Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place. You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much mama.”

Preston died at the age of 57 on Sunday, July 12, after secretly battling the disease for two years. She and Travolta, 66, were also the parents of 9-year-old son Benjamin. The couple’s eldest child, Jett, died from a seizure at age 16 in January 2009.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer,” the Grease star wrote via Instagram. “She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side.”

He continued, “Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal.”

The Jerry Maguire star had a close bond with her children and her husband, whom she married in September 1991. In May, Ella celebrated “this incredible woman” via Instagram in honor of Mother’s Day.

“Beautiful inside and out, hard working and the most amazing mother and wife,” she wrote at the time. “I love you so much!!!”