Crossing the line. Lawyer Camille Vasquez is not thrilled that she must address rumors that allege she dated client Johnny Depp.

The attorney, 37, found it “disappointing” to see speculation that her behavior with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 58, was “in any way were inappropriate or unprofessional. That’s disappointing to hear,” Vasquez told People in an interview published on Thursday, June 9.

“It’s also an unethical charge being made. It’s sexist,” she added. “It’s unfortunate and it’s disappointing, but at the same time it kind of comes with the territory. I can’t say I was all that surprised.”

While many TikToks focus on her hugging the Edward Scissorhands star, Vasquez said that’s simply how she shows affection for anyone she works closely with for an extended period. She spent more than four years working on Depp’s case.

“I care very deeply about my clients, and we have obviously become close. But when I say we, I mean the entire team, and of course that includes Johnny,” she said. “And, I’m Cuban and Colombian. I’m tactile. What do you want me to say? I hug everyone. And I’m not ashamed about that.”

Vasquez confirmed she has a boyfriend. “[I’m] very happy in my relationship,” she added. The Daily Mail identified her beau as WeWork executive, Edward Owen.

Us Weekly reported in May that the rumors of Depp dating his legal representation were untrue. “Camille has a boyfriend and this is such a reach,” a source close to the situation exclusively told Us at the time. “It’s complete fiction.”

During Depp’s defamation trial against Amber Heard — which began on April 11 and concluded on May 27 — Vasquez made headlines for her no-nonsense line of questioning. The Aquaman actress, 36, identified herself as a victim of domestic violence in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although Heard did not mention the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them actor by name in the piece, Depp (who was married to the actress for 15 months from 2015 to 2016) claimed that her allegations of violence damaged his career and reputation.

The jury awarded $10 million to the Hollywood Vampires member in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Heard, meanwhile, was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages in her counterclaim against her ex-husband, who she divorced in 2016.

Less than a week after Depp’s courtroom win, Vasquez made partner at Brown Rudnick after four years with the firm. “We are delighted to welcome Camille to the partnership,” Brown Rudnick chair and CEO William Baldiga said in a statement. “Historically, we have reserved this announcement for the end of our fiscal year. But Camille’s performance during the Johnny Depp trial proved to the world that she was ready to take this next step now. We are incredibly proud of her and look forward to what she will accomplish as our newest partner.”

Vasquez may be in court defending Depp again. Heard plans to appeal the verdict. “She is convinced that she will win on appeal,” the source said days after the verdict was announced.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.

