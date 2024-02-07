Johnny Galecki’s move to Nashville in 2020 sparked a series of life changes, including marriage and a second baby.

Galecki confirmed to Architectural Digest in an interview published on Wednesday, February 7, that he worked on his whimsically gothic home in Tennessee with wife Morgan Galecki. He didn’t reveal when the couple tied the knot, but the outlet noted that she was pregnant when they shot the March 2024 cover.

The feature also showed a nursery in the Galecki house, which is where Johnny and Morgan’s daughter, Oona Evelena, now sleeps.

The Big Bang Theory alum didn’t comment on when he and Morgan welcomed their baby, but their nursery was photographed, including the RH cabin bed, giant stuffed animal bunny and deep rich green and blue woodland animal wallpaper.

Johnny also posed for a family photo for the spread, which included Morgan and his son, Orbison. The actor shares the 4-year-old with ex-girlfriend Alaina Meyer. Orbison’s face was covered by a bunny mask in the picture.

“Thank you to @archdigest @tycole @colson__horton and @rachwall_ for the lovely profile on the beautiful backdrop of our lives as they stand and smile today,” Johnny wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, sharing different glimpses of his house. “We will place it in our family time capsule and cherish it for many, many years. Also, thank you dearly and deeply to my sisters @pierceandward Let’s always remain outside of the box. XO.”

Johnny, who uprooted his life from Los Angeles to Nashville right before COVID-19 hit, settled on Tennessee after being located in California for 30 years.

“Everywhere I looked, around here, felt like the scene of a future memory,” he told Architectural Digest, noting he wanted to make the home feel old. Johnny achieved his goal with dramatic, rich colors, textured fabrics and vintage finds.

Designer Emily Ward told the magazine, “Johnny is just one of those people that forces you more outside of the box than you already thought you were.” Her counterpart, Louisa Pierce, agreed, saying, “I’d say he’s one of the only clients that we’ve ever had that has been like, I want this to be more interesting.”

While the magazine spread is the first time Johnny has confirmed his marriage and second baby, he hinted at a new romance in January 2023. At the time, the Conners alum posted a photo with Morgan and his son while visiting Disney World.

“#absolutehappiness Thank you to Mickey & gang for a magical post-holiday holiday,” he captioned the Instagram photos. In the snaps, Johnny was not wearing a wedding band.

The actor’s relationship with Morgan came after a two-year romance with Meyer. News broke in November 2020 that Johnny and Meyer had split after being M.I.A. from each other’s social media pages since that April.

Prior to Meyer, Johnny dated his TBBT costar Kaley Cuoco. The twosome dated from 2008 to 2010 and have remained close through the years.