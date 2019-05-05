The internet can be a cruel place. YouTube sensation JoJo Siwa has disabled the comments on her Instagram posts after revealing she’s received rude remarks from haters.

“Instagram comments are my favorite thing!” Siwa, 16, captioned a picture of herself on Saturday, May 4. “Wait no that’s wrong. Normally I read comments and see nice things, people sending kind messages and saying positive words, late last night I decided to read some comments on my last Instagram post and wow … some people can be mean. So here’s a fun game, No more comments! 🌈 JoJo”

The Nebraska native, who has 8.2 million Instagram followers, seemingly shook it off, and later added a video of herself post-rehearsal for her upcoming concerts. “THESE ARE THE BEST DAYS OF MY LIFE!” she wrote alongside the clip. Siwa also shared support from fans who applauded her for her decision on her Instagram Stories.

While Siwa is dealing with backlash from online haters, she has a famous pal who can relate to those same things. The Dance Moms star has recently formed an unlikely bond with Kim Kardashian, even releasing a video last month with the 38-year-old Selfish author’s 5-year-old daughter North. (Kardashian has hit back at her fair share of haters on social media in the past.)

In the video titled “Babysitting North West,” Siwa and the eldest child of Kardashian and her husband Kanye West, had a blast touring the teen’s fun house and even making their own slime.

This isn’t the first time Siwa has encountered online trolls. The teen made headlines in December 2018 after Justin Bieber took to the comments section of a West Coast Customs’ Instagram post in December that showed Siwa’s new BMW and wrote a shady comment.

“Burn it,” Bieber, 25, wrote twice underneath the post at the time.

The “Sorry” crooner later apologized for his comments after he was slammed by Siwa fans, including her mom, Jessalynn. “I have nothing against you it was the car and the colors I didn’t like,” Bieber tweeted. “I really hope you didn’t think it was malicious or mean spirited.”

