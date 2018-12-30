Justin Bieber Apologizes to JoJo Siwa After Dissing Her New Car

Oops! Justin Bieber took to Twitter on Sunday, December 30, to apologize to YouTube star JoJo Siwa after he was slammed by her fans for dissing her new car.

“I have nothing against you it was the car and the colors I didn’t like,” the “Sorry” singer, 24, tweeted. “I really hope you didn’t think it was malicious or mean spirited.”

@itsjojosiwa I have nothing against you it was the car and the colors I didn’t like I really hope you didn’t think it was malicious or mean spirited — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) December 30, 2018

The shady moment happened when Bieber commented on a photo of the 15-year-old’s new BMW posted on West Coast Customs’ Instagram page.

“Another ecstatic WCC customer! Custom wrapped convertible @BMW with custom interior for our talented friend @itsjojosiwa,” the company captioned a photo of the entertainer with her rainbow-colored ride.

“Burn it,” the “What Do You Mean” singer commented on the post, not once but twice.

That prompted Siwa’s mom, Jessalyn Siwa, to come to her daughter’s defense, responding, “Burn your own things,” on Bieber’s comment.

JoJo, who received the vehicle for Christmas, also replied to Bieber’s comment with “that’s not the best idea.”

The “Boomerang” singer, who appeared on two seasons of Dance Moms, then tweeted a meme of Ariana Grande looking down at her fingernails along with the question, “What y’all mad about today?” Her response: “Burn it.”

But it seems that she might have had the last word in what will hopefully be the last celebrity feud of 2018.

The Nickelodeon star known for her oversized hair bows posted a photo on Instagram showing her in her new ride alongside a life-size cardboard cut-out of Bieber along with the caption (yep, you guessed it), “Burn it.”

