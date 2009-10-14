Jon and Kate Show Booed at Awards Show

Jon and Kate Gosselin's TLC reality show bites – according to the audience at the Fox Reality Channel's Reality Awards in Los Angeles Tuesday.

The June 23 episode – which featured the couple announcing they were separating after 10 years of marriage – was up for Best Reality OMG Moment. When it was announced, the crowd booed.

The future of the TLC show – which was recently renamed Kate Plus 8 – remains up in the air.

Direct filming of the children has been suspended, as Jon has refused to let his eight kids go on camera, claiming it is harmful to their health. A TLC spokesperson has said his claims are "grossly inaccurate, without merit and are clearly opportunistic."

Ratings for the show — which first debuted on Apr. 16, 2007 — also have dropped significantly. The fifth season premiere attracted a record 9.8 million viewers. On Sept. 21, only 1.7 million viewers tuned in.

A promo advertising next week show says: "With only a limited number of episodes remaining, Jon and Kate spend quality time with those who matter."

Meanwhile, Jon and Kate's personal lives continue to get more dramatic.

On Tuesday, a Pennsylvania judge ordered Jon to return $180,000 to a bank account he shares with Kate by Oct. 26 or he will face potential contempt charges.

