Jon Bon Jovi has admitted he hasn’t “been a saint” in his 35-year marriage to childhood sweetheart Dorothea Hurley.

The rocker, who met Hurley in high school in 1980, first sang about his infidelities in his 1993 track, “Bed of Roses”. And in a new chat, the 62 year old is opening up about his longtime love and praising her “tolerance” of him.

“These are all the wonderful clichés of rock stardom,” he told Britain’s The Independent. “It’s about never lying about having been a saint, but not being a fool enough to [mess] up the home life, either.”

He also called their epic relationship a “mutual admiration society”, adding that he felt lucky they “have grown up together.”

Related: It’s His Life! Jon Bon Jovi’s Family Guide: Wife Dorothea, 4 Kids, More A family that rocks together, rolls together. Jon Bon Jovi might be one of the world’s biggest rock stars, but perhaps his biggest role is being a father to his and wife Dorothea Hurley’s four kids. The musician (real name John Bongiovi) married his high school sweetheart in 1989, a decision he told Men’s Health […]

Back in 2007, he did admit that he has not the best husband. He told Best Life magazine at the time, “I’ve been in one of the biggest rock bands in the world for 25 years… It’s not like Dorothea came in halfway through the movie and didn’t know who she got.

“I don’t look at this week’s hot starlet and think about trading in or trading up,’ he added. “I don’t have a mistress on the side or another family across town. You’re never going to read that story about me. I have no regard for that whole lifestyle.”

Related: Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Relationship Timeline Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have become one of Hollywood’s cutest couples with their sweet social media exchanges to red carpet moments. Three years after Brown called it quits with singer Jacob Sartorius, Bongiovi sparked dating speculation by sharing a snap of himself and the Stranger Things actress in June 2021. “Bff <3,” he […]

He also admitted that he has not been very present as a father as he’s missed “tons of birthdays and school plays.”

The couple share four children: Stephanie, 30, Jesse, 28, Jake, 21, (who is engaged to Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown), and Romeo, 19.

Previously, the superstar also told People that he “was immediately drawn” to his wife “the minute” he saw her, and that’s never changed.”