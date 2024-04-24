Jon Bon Jovi has admitted he hasn’t “been a saint” in his 35-year marriage to childhood sweetheart Dorothea Hurley.
The rocker, who met Hurley in high school in 1980, first sang about his infidelities in his 1993 track, “Bed of Roses”. And in a new chat, the 62 year old is opening up about his longtime love and praising her “tolerance” of him.
“These are all the wonderful clichés of rock stardom,” he told Britain’s The Independent. “It’s about never lying about having been a saint, but not being a fool enough to [mess] up the home life, either.”
He also called their epic relationship a “mutual admiration society”, adding that he felt lucky they “have grown up together.”
Back in 2007, he did admit that he has not the best husband. He told Best Life magazine at the time, “I’ve been in one of the biggest rock bands in the world for 25 years… It’s not like Dorothea came in halfway through the movie and didn’t know who she got.
“I don’t look at this week’s hot starlet and think about trading in or trading up,’ he added. “I don’t have a mistress on the side or another family across town. You’re never going to read that story about me. I have no regard for that whole lifestyle.”
He also admitted that he has not been very present as a father as he’s missed “tons of birthdays and school plays.”
The couple share four children: Stephanie, 30, Jesse, 28, Jake, 21, (who is engaged to Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown), and Romeo, 19.
Previously, the superstar also told People that he “was immediately drawn” to his wife “the minute” he saw her, and that’s never changed.”