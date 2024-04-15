Jon Bon Jovi has no doubts that his son Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown will make it work — despite being so young.

“I’ve gotten to know her in the last year, she works really hard, and she and Jake will grow together in their own way,” Bon Jovi, 62, shared in an interview with U.K.’s The Times, published on Saturday, April 13. “It is an accelerated version of what I went through 40 years ago and I think, with the support of family around them, they’re gonna be great together.”

Bon Jovi was, of course, referring to his relationship with wife, Dorothea Hurley Bongiovi, with whom he shares four children. The couple met while they were in high school and tied the knot in 1989.

His son Jake, 21, proposed to Brown, 20, in April 2023, after more than two years together. While critics have raised eyebrows about their ages, Bon Jovi is fully on board with his son’s decision to marry.

“They’re growing together,” he told E! News during an interview last February. “They’re madly in love, and we love them both for that. It’s an exciting adventure.”

While wedding details have been kept under wraps, Bon Jovi did joke that he’s willing to take the stage and perform for Brown and Jake’s nuptials. (Aside from Jake, his eldest son, Jesse Bongiovi, is engaged to girlfriend Jesse Light.)

“It would be a nice way to recoup some of the money that it’s costing me for one, two, three weddings this year,” the singer quipped. “They’ve all got great partners and we’re looking forward to it.”

When asked about Jake and Brown’s ages in a separate interview, Bon Jovi was quick to sing their praises — because age is just a number.

“I don’t know if age matters. You know, if you find the right partner and you grow together,” the musician shared on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live” in May 2023. “I think that would be my advice really, is growing together is wise. Growing together and so I think that all of my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with and we like ’em all.”

During the early days of their relationship, Brown kept things with Jake pretty low-key. Now, the Stranger Things star has no qualms about gushing over her man.

“It’s such an amazing part of my life so far,” she shared on Good Morning America in September 2023, when discussing wedding planning. “And just being able to do it with someone makes it even better.”