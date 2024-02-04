Jon Bon Jovi can’t stop gushing over son Jake Bongiovi and Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown’s relationship.

“They’re growing together,” Jon, 61, said of Millie, 20, and Jake, 21, while speaking to E! News at the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year event on Friday, February 2. “They’re madly in love, and we love them both for that. It’s an exciting adventure.”

The Bon Jovi frontman was asked if he would take the stage for his son’s wedding, to which he replied, “It would be a nice way to recoup some of the money that it’s costing me for one, two, three weddings this year.” He added, “They’ve all got great partners and we’re looking forward to it.” Jon and wife Dorothea Hurley Bongiovi share four children. Their eldest son, Jesse Bongiovi, 28, announced his engagement to girlfriend Jesse Light in August 2022.

The “Living on a Prayer” singer sounded more sure of his plans when People asked later that night if he was planning to perform at Jake and Millie’s wedding. “Yes, definitely,” he told the outlet.

This is not the first time Jon has sung Millie and Jake’s praises in the spotlight. In May 2023, the singer made a statement in response to scrutiny regarding the couple’s respective ages. “I don’t know if age matters. You know, if you find the right partner and you grow together,” Jon said on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live.”

The singer continued, “I think that would be my advice really, is growing together is wise. Growing together and so I think that all of my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with and we like ’em all.”

As for Jake and Millie, the two announced their engagement in April 2023, just two years after they first met on social media. “Millie and Jake are on cloud nine and can’t believe they get to spend the rest of their lives together,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2023 about the couple, who are currently in the process of planning their wedding.

“Even though they’ve been very hands-on with the planning process, they really want to enjoy their special day,” the source continued. “They have a professional to ensure their vision comes out as planned. They both want this day to be perfect and are focused on every last detail.” The same source added that Jake has also let Millie “take the lead” on any major wedding day decisions. “He just wants her to be happy and completely trusts her opinion,” the source said.