Millie Bobby Brown and fiancé Jake Bongiovi are excited for what’s to come.

“Millie and Jake are on cloud nine and can’t believe they get to spend the rest of their lives together,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of Brown, 19, and Bongiovi, 21, who are currently busy planning their wedding.

While the pair are “both giving their input” about the big day, the insider tells Us that Bongiovi is letting Brown “take the lead” on making the major decisions. “He just wants her to be happy and completely trusts her opinion,” the source adds.

That doesn’t mean he isn’t just as thrilled about their impending nuptials. “He’s an active participant in the planning of it all and is getting more excited every day,” the insider shares, noting that he and Brown have hired a wedding planner to avoid too much stress.

Related: Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's Relationship Timeline Young love in Hollywood! Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi (full name Jacob Hurley Bongiovi) have become staples on one another’s respective social media pages — and awards show red carpets — since confirming their relationship. “Bff <3,” Jon Bon Jovi’s son captioned a June 2021 Instagram snap with the Stranger Things star, sparking dating speculation. The […]

“Even though they’ve been very hands-on with the planning process, they really want to enjoy their special day,” the source explains. “They have a professional to ensure their vision comes out as planned. They both want this day to be perfect and are focused on every last detail.”

Brown and Bongiovi were first linked in June 2021 when the pair appeared on each other’s respective social media pages. They later went Instagram official in November of that year, making their carpet debut at the BAFTA’s in March 2022. They announced their engagement in April after two years of dating.

Last month, Brown revealed that she and Bongiovi met through Instagram and there was an immediate spark from their first conversation. “I was interested in him and wanted to know more,” she told The Sunday Times in August. “As soon as we spoke I knew he was going to be a huge part of my life. After we met we knew we never wanted to leave each other’s side.”

Brown added that while it’s hard to “pinpoint” how she knows Bongiovi is her perfect match, she has no doubts. “It’s just the feeling of knowing that that’s the person you want to spend the rest of your life with,” she explained. “I think so much of life is overthinking. The one thing that made clear sense to me was him.”

The couple have good examples to look toward when it comes to maintaining a strong relationship.

“My parents were young when they got together, so I always had amazing role models for relationships,” Brown told the outlet. She added that Bongiovi — whose parents are musician Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley — are also “wonderful people who welcomed me with open arms.” (In addition to Jake, Bon Jovi and Hurley share daughter Stephanie, 30, and sons Jesse, 28, and Romeo, 19.)

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: See the 'Stranger Things' Cast's Dating Histories Finding love outside of the Upside Down! The cast of Stranger Things has grown close (and grown up a lot) since the show premiered on Netflix in 2016. Many of the show’s stars were romantically paired together on screen, but they all didn’t necessarily end up together offset. Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard‘s respective […]

While Brown has immense love for her future father-in-law, she doesn’t have plans to ask him to perform when she and Jake tie the knot.

“I feel like that’s asking me to go and like, do a full-on play for everyone,” she said during an appearance on Today With Hoda and Jenna earlier this month. “I think the man needs a break, he doesn’t stop! He’s always doing tennis or singing lessons. I think he needs a break, maybe it’s a three-hour break!”