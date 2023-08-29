It didn’t take long for Millie Bobby Brown to realize fiancé Jake Bongiovi was The One.

“I was interested in him and wanted to know more,” Brown, 19, told The Sunday Times on Sunday, August 27, of the couple’s first conversation, which occurred via Instagram. “As soon as we spoke I knew he was going to be a huge part of my life. After we met we knew we never wanted to leave each other’s side.”

Brown added that while it’s hard to “pinpoint” how she knows the 21-year-old is her perfect match, she has no doubts. “It’s just the feeling of knowing that that’s the person you want to spend the rest of your life with,” she explained. “I think so much of life is overthinking. The one thing that made clear sense to me was him.”

Brown and Bongiovi — who is the son of singer Jon Bon Jovi — were together for nearly two years before announcing their engagement in April. “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all,” the Stranger Things star wrote via Instagram at the time, quoting Taylor Swift’s “Lover” and showing off her new diamond sparkler.

On Sunday, Brown revealed that her engagement ring was actually her mother’s first. “I’ve always loved that ring, it’s always stuck out to me, so she gave it to Jake. They were in cahoots about the whole proposal. I love that I can always keep a piece of my mum with me,” she told the outlet.

Brown, who gushed that her parents “adore” her fiancé, noted that both she and Bonjiovi come from couples “that have stayed together for a real long time” and given them great examples of what a healthy marriage looks like.

“My parents were young when they got together, so I always had amazing role models for relationships,” she continued. “His family are wonderful people who welcomed me with open arms. I’m really grateful to be a part of their world.”

Bon Jovi, 61, echoed Brown’s sentiments during an appearance on SiriusXM’s “Radio Andy” in May, telling host Andy Cohen, “Millie’s wonderful. Her whole family are great. Jake is very, very happy.”

The rocker, who married wife Dorothea Hurley in April 1989, added that he’s not concerned about their age despite the pair being in their early 20s.

“I don’t know if age matters if you find the right partner and you grow together,” he said. “That would be my advice: Growing together is wise. So, I think all my kids have found people that they think they can grow together with, and we like them all.”

Brown and Bongiovi first sparked dating speculation in June 2021 when the pair appeared on each other’s respective social media pages. They later went Instagram official in November of that year and continued to share relationship milestones via Instagram before making their red carpet debut at the BAFTA’s in March 2022.

Prior to her romance with Bongiovi, Brown was linked to singer Jacob Sartorius. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in January 2018 that Brown had been spending a lot of time with the singer but their relationship fizzled out after seven months.

“The decision with jacob and i was completely mutual,” Brown wrote in a July 2018 Instagram statement at the time. “We are both happy and remaining friends.”