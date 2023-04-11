Taylor Swift may be going through a breakup, but she’s still serving as romantic inspiration for Millie Bobby Brown. The Stranger Things star announced her engagement to Jake Bongiovi via “Lover” lyrics on Tuesday, April 11.

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all,” the 19-year-old actress captioned a black-and-white snap showing off a diamond ring on her left hand via Instagram.

Bongiovi — the 20-year-old son of Jon Bon Jovi — shared additional pics from their beach day with the caption, “Forever.”

Brown and Bongiovi have been linked since summer 2021. She later revealed via a WIRED’s “Web’s Most Searched Questions” interview that the twosome met via Instagram and were friends before things turned romantic.

They went on to make their red carpet debut at the EE British Academy Film Awards in London in March 2022. As their relationship continued to heat up, he joined her at the season 4 premiere of Stranger Things in May 2022.

More recently, the couple rang in the new year together.

“Endlessly in love with the year I’ve had! grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life,” Brown gushed about Bongiovi in January. “Here’s to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us 🤍 let’s do it again but better!”

The following month, the aspiring actor called Brown “the girl of my dreams” via a tribute on her 19th birthday.

“Another year around the sun together,” he wrote. “I love you more than words can describe. Everything about you is golden down to the core ❤️.”

While Brown’s star rose when she was just 12 years old as Stranger Things debuted in 2016, Bongiovi and his siblings, Stephanie, 29, Jesse, 28, and Romeo, 19 — whom the “Livin’ on a Prayer” singer shares with wife Dorothea Bongiovi — are no stranger to the public eye with their famous father.

“Having my father’s influence has been a wonderful learning curve. It’s just great to hear it directly from a first-person source, their experience coming up through artistic expression,” Jake told Man About Town magazine in May 2022. “As long as you can have your identity – who you are and what you originally set out to do – and keep that strong, that’s the goal.”