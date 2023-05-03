Supporting the love. While some may say Jon Bon Jovi‘s son Jake Bongiovi is too young to get engaged to Millie Bobby Brown, the musician doesn’t see it that way.

“I don’t know if age matters. You know, if you find the right partner and you grow together,” the “You Give Love a Bad Name” singer, 61, said during his Tuesday, May 2, appearance on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live.”

The New Jersey native continued, “I think that would be my advice really, is growing together is wise. Growing together and so I think that all of my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with and we like ’em all.”

The Enola Holmes star, 19, announced her engagement to Jake, 20, last month with a sweet black-and-white photo. “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all,” Brown captioned an Instagram post, which showed herself and her 20-year-old beau sharing a sweet embrace.

Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, told Us exclusively that Brown’s jewel appears to be around five carats with an estimated value of $150,000. “Her ring looks to be a solitaire setting, allowing the diamond to be a beautiful focal point. The diamond looks to be either a round cut or a cushion cut, two classic diamond shapes,” Fried explained.

The pair were first linked in summer 2021 and made their red carpet debut at the BAFTAs the following March. During WIRED’s “Autocomplete Interview” in November 2022, the Godzilla star was asked, “How did Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi meet?”

Brown replied that they were introduced via social media. “We met on Instagram, and we were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?” she quipped with a grin.

Her beau has gushed over Brown on social media. “Another year around the sun together happy 19th to the girl of my dreams,” Jake wrote in a birthday tribute to Brown via Instagram in February. “I love you more than words can describe. Everything about you is golden down to the core.”

Jon, meanwhile, also seems to adore his future daughter-in-law. “Millie’s wonderful. Her whole family are great — really, really great. Jake is very, very happy,” he shared with host Andy Cohen. The rocker also revealed that he has “of course” watched Stranger Things.

The “It’s My Life” singer, for his part, met wife Dorothea Hurley in high school and they started dating in their 20s. They said “I do” in 1989 and welcomed four children: Stephanie, 29, Jesse, 28, Jake and Romeo, 19.

Jesse is also engaged. The Hampton Water co-founder popped the question to girlfriend Jesse Light in August 2022.