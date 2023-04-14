Bling bling! Millie Bobby Brown subtly showed off her engagement ring while promoting a new business venture.

While announcing the launch of Florence by Mills Coffee via Instagram on Thursday, April 13, the Stranger Things star, 19, gave Us a glimpse at her impressive sparkler. “I’m so proud of this brand and I hope you love it just as much as I do,” Brown said in the clip before blowing the camera a kiss. As the Netflix actress held up her hand, her glistening rock was on full display.

She opened up further about the beverage line in the caption sharing, “If you know me, you know I can’t start my day without my morning coffee! We have had so much fun creating and sampling the delicious coffee and I can’t way for you all to try the launch collection.”

Brown announced her engagement to Jake Bongiovi — the son of Jon Bon Jovi — days earlier with a sweet black-and-white post. “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all,” Brown captioned the Tuesday, April 11, post, which showed herself and her 20-year-old beau sharing a sweet embrace.

Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, told Us Weekly exclusively that Brown’s jewel appears to be around five carats with an estimated value of $150,000. “Her ring looks to be a solitaire setting, allowing the diamond to be a beautiful focal point. The diamond looks to be either a round cut or a cushion cut, two classic diamond shapes,” Fried explained.

Bongiovi shared additional pics from the proposal on Tuesday, writing: “Forever.”

The lovebirds have been linked since summer 2021. She revealed via a WIRED’s “Web’s Most Searched Questions” interview in November 2022 that the twosome met via Instagram and were friends before things turned romantic.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

They went on to make their red carpet debut at the EE British Academy Film Awards in London in March 2022. As their relationship continued to heat up, he joined her at the season 4 premiere of Stranger Things in May 2022.

More recently, the couple rang in the new year together. “Endlessly in love with the year I’ve had! grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life,” Brown gushed about Bongiovi in January. “Here’s to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us 🤍 let’s do it again but better!”