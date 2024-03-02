Millie Bobby Brown posed with her future in-laws on the red carpet at the premiere of her new movie, Damsel.

Brown attended the New York City premiere of Netflix’s Damsel, in which she stars as Elodie, a princess who must fight for her survival against a fire-breathing dragon, on Friday, March 1. Joining Brown on the red carpet were fiancé Jake Bongiovi and his parents, dad Jon Bon Jovi and mom Dorothea Hurley, where the group smiled for pictures.

The Damsel premiere comes on the heels of Brown’s 20th birthday in February, where Bongiovi, 21, teased a “big year ahead” for his fiance. “Happy birthday to my beautiful fiance,” he captioned a sweet photo of the couple via Instagram. “I love you so much. Big year ahead.”

Bongiovi did not specify the “big” things 2024 might entail for Brown or the couple, whether that would be more red carpets or impending nuptials. It remains unconfirmed whether or not the couple will officially tie the knot this year.

Additionally, production on the fifth and final season of Netflix’s Stranger Things, in which Brown stars as Eleven, began in January. The season is not expected to debut until at least 2025.

Brown and Bongiovi announced their engagement in April 2023, two years after they met via Instagram. “Millie and Jake are on cloud nine and can’t believe they get to spend the rest of their lives together,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2023.

Since the announcement, the pair has faced public criticism for tying the knot at such a young age (Brown was 19 when Bongiovi popped the question). Despite this, the Stranger Things star is unbothered. “We were modeled wonderful, loving relationships,” she said of her and Bongiovi. “So, it’s something that we both had that mutual drive for.”

Brown’s future father-in-law and Bon Jovi frontman, 61, seems just as excited about the couple’s future as they are. “They’re growing together,” Jon told E! News at the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year event last month. “They’re madly in love, and we love them both for that. It’s an exciting adventure.”

That was not the first time Jon sang Millie and Jake’s praises in the spotlight. In May 2023, he even made a statement in response to the scrutiny regarding the couple’s respective ages. “I don’t know if age matters. You know, if you find the right partner and you grow together,” Jon said on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live.”

The “Living on a Prayer” singer continued, “I think that would be my advice really, is growing together is wise. Growing together and so I think that all of my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with and we like ’em all.”

Damsel premieres on Netflix March 8.