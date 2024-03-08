Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi, son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi, are ready to walk their whirlwind romance down the aisle.

The Stranger Things star announced her engagement to Bongiovi via Instagram in April 2023 after two years together. “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all,” Brown captioned a black-and-white snap displaying a diamond ring on her left hand. (At the time, Brown was 19 and Bongiovi was 20.)

The couple, who began dating after meeting over social media, previously made their red carpet debut at the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards in London. While their relationship has moved quickly, the twosome haven’t been shy about sharing their love for one another.

“This sums us up. In bliss, exploring together. I am eternally holding your hand. happy birthday fiancé. I love you ❤️,” Brown gushed via Instagram in May 2023 alongside photos of herself and Bongiovi holding hands.

Scroll down to see what Brown has said about marriage and her upcoming wedding:

August 2023

Following the couple’s engagement, Brown told Women’s Wear Daily that she was “drawing the curtains” on revealing too much about the wedding planning process.

“There are only so many moments in life that you get only once. And to have everyone’s opinions and eyes looking at that just feels unnatural to me,” she explained. “So I feel it’s important to keep those things, those small precious moments in life, really close to your chest. I can say that the planning is going — it’s so fun and it’s such an exciting time in my life.”

August 2023

During an interview with The Times, Brown revealed that her engagement ring belonged to her mother. “I’ve always loved that ring, it’s always stuck out to me, so she gave it to Jake,” the actress said. “They were in cahoots about the whole proposal. I love that I can always keep a piece of my mum with me.”

When it comes to finding the perfect wedding dress, Brown said it’s “not about what I wear,” noting that she was “weighing up options” of brands.

September 2023

When asked whether Bon Jovi would perform at the duo’s wedding ceremony, Brown shut down the suggestion. “I feel like that’s asking me to go and do a full-on play for everyone,” she said on Today With Hoda & Jenna. “I think the man needs a break, he doesn’t stop. He’s always doing tennis or singing lessons. I think he needs a break. A three-hour break.”

September 2023

During an episode of Good Morning America, Brown called the wedding planning process “really exciting.”

“It’s such an amazing part of my life so far,” she added. “And just being able to do it with someone makes it even better.”

October 2023

While some critics have argued Brown and Bongiovi are too young to pursue a successful marriage, Brown disagrees. ““We were modeled wonderful, loving relationships,” she explained to Glamour. “So, it’s something that we both had that mutual drive for.”

For Brown, marriage wasn’t the end goal. “My dream was to have a baby,” she recalled. “I wanted to be the woman that my mom is to me and I wanted to be the woman that my grandmother was to me. So that was never my, like, intention, to be a wife. But after meeting Jake and seeing, ‘Oh, I don’t have to be this stereotypical wife for him. He doesn’t want me to be that either. He wants me to go and do my thing and live my life, and he will hold my hand in the process of that.’ I was like, ‘Oh, I do want this.’ … It’s like, why wait? Let’s go for it.”

March 2023

“It’s been really exciting,” Millie told Entertainment Tonight about planning the pair’s big day. “I’m very, very blessed and very lucky.”