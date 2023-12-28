Jon Hamm is showing that he’s just like Us.

Hamm, 52, stepped out to drop off his laundry at a dry cleaner in Los Angeles on Wednesday, December 27. While unloading the large bag from his trunk, Hamm seemingly struggled to carry the clothes as he was seen trying to use his knee to help him steady the unwieldy sack.

But it wasn’t all hard work, his outing also included some rest and relaxation as he made a stop at the nail salon for a manicure. While sitting in a chair inside the shop, Hamm looked down and inspected his new nails. In another snap, he appeared to be pleased with the nail technician’s work as he fanned out both of his hands and admired the finished product.

Hamm has had a busy year. One month ago, the Morning Show actor broke his silence on his wedding to actress Anna Osceola. The pair tied the knot in June at an outdoor ceremony at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, California, which is an iconic Mad Men location.

“It only took me half a century, but I figured I might as well get it right,” Hamm said in November on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Before his wedding to Osceola, 35, Hamm was in a relationship with Jennifer Westfeldt for 18 years. After the twosome called it quits in 2015, Hamm met Osceola while filming the final episode of Mad Men. (Osceola portrayed a receptionist at the retreat that Hamm’s character, Don Draper, attended.)

“[It was] a full circle moment,” Hamm told Jimmy Kimmel of their nuptials taking place at the same location where they met. “It came all the way around.”

When Kimmel asked if the pair got a discount with their connection to the venue, Hamm said, “Yes, it was great.”

Since their June nuptials, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the pair are still enjoying the honeymoon phase of their relationship.

“They’ve been playing house and enjoying romantic nights in, just the two of them,” the source shared. “Jon’s gotten so much better about setting work aside or turning down invites with his buddies to enjoy couples time.”

The insider added that Hamm has been prioritizing his marriage with Osceola.

“Everyone’s noticed how his wife is his No. 1 priority now, and he seems proud to be putting her on this pedestal,” the source shared.

Days after their wedding, another insider told Us that the pair were already thinking about expanding their family.

“He and Anna are thinking of having kids soon,” the source said. “Jon feels like this is the beginning. He’s happy and healthy, and his friends love seeing him like this.”