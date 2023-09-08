Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola are still enjoying the honeymoon phase two months after their wedding.

“They’ve been playing house and enjoying romantic nights in, just the two of them,” a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “Jon’s gotten so much better about setting work aside or turning down invites with his buddies to enjoy couples time.”

According to the insider, Hamm, 52, has been putting his marriage to Osceola, 35, first. “Everyone’s noticed how his wife is his No. 1 priority now, and he seems proud to be putting her on this pedestal,” the source adds.

Hamm and Osceola met while filming the Mad Men series finale in 2015 when Osceola played a receptionist at the retreat Hamm’s character attended. Us confirmed their romance in 2020 and they made their red carpet debut two years later.

Related: Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola's Relationship Timeline Not only did Jon Hamm win an Emmy for his role as Don Draper on Mad Men, but the show introduced him to his wife, Anna Osceola. The actors met while filming the series finale of the AMC drama in 2015, as Osceola played Clementine, a receptionist at the retreat Hamm’s character attended. Though briefly […]

The actor hinted that the relationship was getting serious later that year, telling Howard Stern in a September 2022 interview, “It’s comfortable, and it’s a feeling of taking care of someone else and being taken care of.”

Hamm credited therapy for helping him reach major milestones in his life.

“It’s also been a process of working on myself, my mental health, all the stuff with my therapist, and unpacking all of that trauma and realizing that, you know, when you lose somebody, like, that’s so important to you — like a mother — so early, that that creates a wound that blocks a lot of that emotional accessibility, that blocks a lot of that availability and vulnerability,” he said about losing his mother to colon cancer when he was 10 years old.

Hamm continued: “It’s only been in the last couple of years of me kind of sitting down and really thinking about all that stuff that’s made the relationship that I’m in now, is even more meaningful, and opened up the possibility of being married, having kids, defining a new version of happiness, life, wellness. All that stuff, it sounds hokey and whatever, but it’s real.”

Related: ‘Mad Men’ Cast: Where Are They Now? A-list status! Mad Men catapulted the careers of its cast, including Jon Hamm, Elisabeth Moss, Christina Hendricks and January Jones, to a new level. The period drama, which focused on a New York City ad agency in the ‘60s, aired on AMC for seven seasons from July 2007 to May 2015. During that time, the […]

The Top Gun: Maverick star went on to say that he could “for sure” see himself tying the knot with Osceola. After Stern, 69, asked whether Hamm is in love with Osceola, he replied, “Very much so.”

After Hamm popped the question, the duo exchanged vows in June. A second source noted days after the ceremony that Hamm and Osceola were already thinking about expanding their family.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Celebrity Couples Who Prove That Love Isn’t Dead In light of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s headline-making split on Tuesday, September 20, Us Weekly rounded up some of Hollywood’s hottest celebrity couples who prove that love isn’t dead — see who made the cut!

“He and Anna are thinking of having kids soon,” the insider shared at the time. “Jon feels like this is the beginning. He’s happy and healthy, and his friends love seeing him like this.”

Watch the exclusive video to learn more about Hamm and Osceola’s romance — and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.