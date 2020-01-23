Jon Hamm Watched Football With Friends in L.A.

Celebrity Sightings

Jon Hamm Watched the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at 3rd Base Sports Lounge in L.A.

Jon Hamm. Shutterstock

Celebs were out and about this week, from Jon Hamm watching football at 3rd Base in L.A., to Ashley Greene enjoying a workout, to Anna Paquin rocking a chic bun to the 2020 SAG Awards. Read on to find out more of what the stars have been up to!

Jon Hamm watched the College Football Playoff National Championship game at 3rd Base, an elevated sports lounge, in Hollywood.

Johnathan Cheban, also known as FoodGod, launched an Oreo Cookie Pop with Snack Pop at the Fancy Food Show at SNAX-Sational in San Francisco.

Dave East hosted and performed his hit songs for Cameron Dallas and more celebrities at 1OAK in NYC.

Heather Dorak picked up Meghan Markle at the airport in Canada while carrying a Carbon38 tote bag.

Breaking Bad actor Danny Trejo celebrated the launch of the 2020 Polaris Slingshot, which now features automatic transmission, at Drai’s nightclub in Las Vegas.

Danny Trejo. Devin Stinson

— MARA Founder Allison McNamara celebrated the launch of the brand’s Algae Enzyme Cleanser with a brunch at Nic’s on Beverly in L.A.

— MMA Champion Conor McGregor celebrated his big win against Donald Cerrone with family and friends at Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas.

— Celebrity hairstylist David Stanwell used Taiwanese haircare brand SH-RD to style Anna Paquin’s hair for the 2020 SAG Awards.

George Khalife, also known as George the Jeweler, hung out with Ashanti backstage at her concert in Detroit.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Hourglass Cosmetics

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley celebrated the launch of the Hourglass Cosmetics Vanish Airbrush Concealer as the brand’s first ambassador at Sunset Tower in West Hollywood.

Ashley Greene enjoyed a STRONG by Zumba high-intensity workout class in L.A.

Joey King rocked ALTAIRE‘s Phone Box bag to the Entertainment Weekly SAG Awards pre-party in L.A.

Kim Kardashian’s shape wear brand SKIMS announced Nordstrom as its first retail partner starting on Wednesday, February 5.

