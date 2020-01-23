Jon Hamm Watched Football With Friends in L.A.

Celebs were out and about this week, from Jon Hamm watching football at 3rd Base in L.A., to Ashley Greene enjoying a workout, to Anna Paquin rocking a chic bun to the 2020 SAG Awards. Read on to find out more of what the stars have been up to!

— Jon Hamm watched the College Football Playoff National Championship game at 3rd Base, an elevated sports lounge, in Hollywood.

— Johnathan Cheban, also known as FoodGod, launched an Oreo Cookie Pop with Snack Pop at the Fancy Food Show at SNAX-Sational in San Francisco.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

— Dave East hosted and performed his hit songs for Cameron Dallas and more celebrities at 1OAK in NYC.

— Heather Dorak picked up Meghan Markle at the airport in Canada while carrying a Carbon38 tote bag.

— Breaking Bad actor Danny Trejo celebrated the launch of the 2020 Polaris Slingshot, which now features automatic transmission, at Drai’s nightclub in Las Vegas.

— MARA Founder Allison McNamara celebrated the launch of the brand’s Algae Enzyme Cleanser with a brunch at Nic’s on Beverly in L.A.

— MMA Champion Conor McGregor celebrated his big win against Donald Cerrone with family and friends at Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas.

SAG Awards 2020 Red Carpet Jewelry: See the Best Celebrity Bling

— Celebrity hairstylist David Stanwell used Taiwanese haircare brand SH-RD to style Anna Paquin’s hair for the 2020 SAG Awards.

— George Khalife, also known as George the Jeweler, hung out with Ashanti backstage at her concert in Detroit.

— Rosie Huntington-Whiteley celebrated the launch of the Hourglass Cosmetics Vanish Airbrush Concealer as the brand’s first ambassador at Sunset Tower in West Hollywood.

— Ashley Greene enjoyed a STRONG by Zumba high-intensity workout class in L.A.

— Joey King rocked ALTAIRE‘s Phone Box bag to the Entertainment Weekly SAG Awards pre-party in L.A.

Stars — They’re Just Like Us!

— Kim Kardashian’s shape wear brand SKIMS announced Nordstrom as its first retail partner starting on Wednesday, February 5.