Actor Jon Paul Steuer, also known as Jonny P. Jewels, has died. The former child star and musician passed away on New Year’s Day at age 33.

His group members in the band P.R.O.B.L.E.M.S confirmed the news with a Facebook post on Wednesday, January 3.

“It is with heavy hearts and saddened minds that we announce the passing of our dear friend and singer Jonny Jewels, AKA Jon Paul Steuer,” the group wrote in their tribute. “The addition of Jonny to our dysfunctional band family was one of the best choices that we have ever made, and he brought a much needed sense of fun and lightheartedness to everything we did.”

The group revealed that Steur had only been with them for a short time but he made a lasting impact. They wrote: “He was only with us for a little more than a year, but we managed to cram a lifetime of great experiences into his tenure as our singer: dozens shows at home in Portland and across several states, an amazing European tour, and our best full-length release yet.”

The message continued, “We’ve lost our singer, but far, far more than that we’ve lost a friend. Rest in peace, Jonny…we love you. Jon Paul Steuer March 27, 1984 – January 1, 2018.”

His cause of death has yet to be confirmed, but the Portland Police Bureau’s Public Information Officer confirmed to Us Weekly that they responded to a call about the musician. “I am able to confirm Portland Police responded to a call regarding Mr. Steuer on January 1, 2018,” they told Us.

Steuer is perhaps best known for playing Alexander Rozhenko in Star Trek: The Next Generation. He also appeared in the 1994 movie Little Giants as Johnny Vennaro and had a recurring role as Quentin Kelly in 1990s sitcom Grace Under Fire.

The official Star Trek Online Twitter account also sent a message paying tribute to the late actor on Thursday, January 4: “Rest in Peace, Jon Paul Steuer, the first actor to play Alexander in TNG. You will be deeply missed.”

Steuer eventually moved away from acting and to focus on his music career and the restaurant business. In 2003, he formed the group Soda Pop Kids but the group disbanded in 2009. In 2015, the actor opened vegan restaurant Harvest at the Bindery in Northeast Portland.

