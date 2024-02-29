Jon Stewart’s touching Daily Show tribute to his pit bull Dipper went viral this week, leaving adults and children alike in tears as Stewart honored his best friend.

Animal Haven, the no-kill animal shelter where Stewart, his family, and Dipper first united, has raised over $25,000 since that segment aired, executive director Tiffany Lacey told TMZ in an article published on Thursday, February 29.

“In a world of good boys, he was the best,” Stewart, 61, said of the three-legged Dipper during the Monday, February 26, episode of The Daily Show. “Dipper passed away yesterday. He was ready. He was tired, but I wasn’t. And the family, we were all together.”

In the tribute, Stewart did his best to hold back tears as he recounted how he first met Dipper. That moment came 12 years ago when his kids had the idea to raise money for Animal Haven. They baked cupcakes, setting up a table outside the shelter to sell them. The shelter bought into the idea and carried out the puppy, who had lost a leg after being hit by a car. They named him Dipper.

The Stewart family’s new pet soon became part of The Daily Show’s “OG dog crew,” even waiting for Stewart in-studio to finish taping the night’s episode.

“He met actors and authors and presidents and kings,” Stewart recalled. “And he did what the Taliban could not do, which is put a scare into Malala Yousafzai.”

The Daily Show then rolled a clip of Yousafzai encountering Dipper in a hallway. “Oh, dear, it’s a dog,” she could be heard saying as she stopped, turned and quickly headed in the other direction.

Animal Haven says the funds it raised came from over 500 donors and will go toward “general care of their animals, plus operating support, vet care, food, staff time and dog walks.”

It seems the timing couldn’t be better. TMZ reports that Animal Haven is at full capacity, housing over 100 rescue animals, including 20 puppies just born to three dog moms.

Lacey added that Stewart’s tribute has led to several individuals contacting the shelter to express interest in adoption and others purchasing items on Animal Haven’s Amazon wish list, including dog treats and blankets.

Stewart ended his tribute with a hope for his viewers: “My wish for you is one day you find that dog, that one dog.”

If Animal Haven’s report is any indication, that viral clip just made it a whole lot more likely.