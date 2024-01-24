Jon Stewart Is Returning to Host The Daily Show

Jon Stewart is returning to his post at The Daily Show.

Beginning on Monday, February 12, Stewart, 61, will host one episode of the satirical news show per week through the presidential election in November.

The rest of the week, various Daily Show correspondents will take turns hosting. Current correspondents include Desi Lydic, Dulcé Sloan, Jordan Klepper, Michael Kosta and Ronny Chieng.

“Jon Stewart is the voice of our generation, and we are honored to have him return to Comedy Central’s The Daily Show to help us all make sense of the insanity and division roiling the country as we enter the election season,” Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios, said in a statement to multiple outlets on Wednesday, January 24. “In our age of staggering hypocrisy and performative politics, Jon is the perfect person to puncture the empty rhetoric and provide much-needed clarity with his brilliant wit.”

Stewart made his own announcement via X on Wednesday.

“Friends. After much reflection I have decided to enter the transfer portal for my last year of eligibility. Excited for the future!” he quipped before going on to list his stats as “5’7”ish” and “165 pounds.” He ended the post with the hashtags, “#Blessed #NILBABY #TDSnation #LFGM.”

Stewart’s successor, Trevor Noah, who left the hosting gig in December 2022, shared the tweet alongside a message of his own.

“Yessssssss he’s back 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽,” Noah, 39, wrote.

Stewart helmed the Comedy Central series from 1999 to 2015, the Daily Show’s most popular era. During his tenure, Stewart helped launch the careers of comedians including Steve Carrell, Samantha Bee and John Oliver.

After Noah’s abrupt departure, the series was kept afloat by weekly celebrity guests including Sarah Silverman, Leslie Jones, Chelsea Handler, Kal Penn and Wanda Sykes. A long-term replacement for Noah has not yet been announced.

After leaving The Daily Show in 2015, Stewart went on to host the Apple TV+ series The Problem With Jon Stewart from 2021 to 2022. Each episode of the show focused on a single issue, with topics ranging from climate change to inflation.

When the series’ cancellation was announced in October 2023, The New York Times reported that the decision came down to creative differences between Stewart and Apple, namely Stewart’s views on China and artificial intelligence.

In addition to his television career, Stewart is a dad. He shares son Nathan, 19, and daughter Maggie, 17, with wife Tracey McShane Stewart, whom he wed in 2000.