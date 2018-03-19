Jonah Hill’s Brother Jordan Feldstein’s Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of death of Jonah Hill’s brother Jordan Feldstein has been revealed nearly three months after his passing.

According to online records from the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office, Feldstein died as a result of pulmonary thromboembolism and a blood clot in his leg. It also lists obesity and pneumonia as contributing factors.

As previously reported, the Maroon 5 manager died after reportedly suffering a heart attack on December 22. He was 40.

According to Variety, he called 911 for shortness of breath at the time. By the time paramedics arrived to his home he had gone into cardiac arrest.

Feldstein was previously married to Francesca Eastwood, the daughter of Clint Eastwood, in 2013. She filed for annulment a week after their nuptials at a Las Vegas wedding chapel.

Feldstein is also the brother of Lady Bird actress Beanie Feldstein.

