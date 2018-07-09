Police at Los Angeles International Airport detained Jonathan Rhys Meyers on Sunday, July 8, after he was allegedly caught vaping during a flight from Miami to L.A., Us Weekly confirms.

The airport’s public information officer tells Us that police received a call “regarding a smoker” on an American Airlines plane at approximately 8 p.m. “Police met the plane at the gate,” the PIO says. “Police conducted a full investigation and found there was no domestic incident or smoking incident that had occurred and found that there was no crime.”

The PIO adds that airline employees claimed that “there was drinking involved, but not enough” to cause a disruption.

According to TMZ, which was first to report the news, Meyers, 40, had been arguing with his wife, Mara Lane, while traveling with their 18-month-old son, Wolf. The website reported that the “tirade was laced with profanities and upset other passengers.” Meyers allegedly smoked an e-cigarette on his way to the bathroom, which is a federal violation, but he stopped when a flight attendant asked him to do so.

The Tudors alum has battled substance abuse issues for years. Lane revealed in September that her husband had relapsed after she suffered a miscarriage.

“Depression is a real concern from past abuse as well as alcoholism which he was born with,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “He has been able to turn any ugliness and hurt in his life into art and is the strongest person I know. I do not know anyone who has been through what he has been through and reached his level of successes. It does seem though that every time we seem to be making so much progress… sometimes it’s like two steps forward, one step back. … my husband is an Irishman who battles alcoholism and depression and drank between jobs to try to cope with the sadness of this news.”

