



Jonathan Scott is ready for a holly, jolly Christmas. The Property Brothers star exclusively told Us Weekly about his holiday plans, including his “dorky” yuletide tradition.

“I put up my tree yesterday!” Scott, 41, exclaimed at Unwrap a Jaguar Dinner on November 18 in Los Angeles, before raving about his family’s tradition of Christmas caroling. “We go to all the neighbors’ caroling [and] take cookies and hot cocoa and stuff like that,” he explained. “Everyone thinks we’re dorks. But we do it anyway.”

Yuletide has always been a special season for Scott and his brothers, as he told Us. “If there’s anybody who didn’t have somewhere to go Christmas — even when we were in college, if there were kids that were, like, exchange students that had nowhere to go and weren’t going home — they always came to our place,” he said. “So my parents have always had an open-door policy that anyone who has nowhere else to go can come to us.”

A source previously told Us that Scott and Elf star Zooey Deschanel, his girlfriend, “bonded over their love of music, film, theatre — and Christmas carols” when they met this summer.

The contractor hasn’t gotten as far as December 31 in his holiday planning. “I haven’t actually made the New Year’s plans yet,” he said at the event. “You know, it all happens so quick here, and I am officially off for the latter half of December right into the first week of January.”

“So I’m looking forward to the days off,” he added. “I am not wearing pants. I am gonna walk around my house. My dogs will get extra love and cuddles. Typically, if I’m not working, I go to the dog park a lot with my dogs and do a lot of escape rooms. I love escape rooms.”

So is Scott on the nice list or the naughty list this year? “The nice list, of course!” he told Us. “Only the nice list! It’s not bad if you don’t get caught.”

As proof of his nice list credentials, Scott cited Unwrap, a Jaguar holiday campaign focused on sustainable luxury and the all-electric Jaguar I-PACE. “I’m pretty excited that we’ve been able to do some things that I think are really good for people and really good for families,” he said. “So in some of the charitable work that we’ve done in the campaign … I think this is probably our best year when it comes to using our platform to voice our opinions. Santa would be very proud.”