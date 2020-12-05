Jordin Sparks 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me

Singing isn’t Jordin Sparks’ only favorite hobby! The season 6 American Idol winner, 30, exclusively tells Us Weekly that she also loves spending her time traveling, reading, baking and being a mom to her 2-year-old son, Dana Jr. Want to know more? Watch the video above — and scroll down! — to learn 25 things you might have not known about Sparks.

1. I’ve been vegan for almost three years. [Watching] What the Health pretty much did it for me.

2. I can do a mean Australian accent.

3. I love ’80s music! I grew up [with] it. When I went back to American Idol to perform “I Am Woman” [in 2011], I couldn’t resist going over to [then-judge] Steven Tyler and planting a kiss on him!

4. My favorite singer is Nat King Cole. There is no one that can top that [voice].

5. I have tattoos. I don’t show them off, but they’re numerous.

6. My secret crush [is] my husband, [Dana Isaiah]. I don’t need to look anywhere else!

7. We were introduced by our moms in a group text.

8. I was almost a Christmas baby. It must be [why] it’s my favorite holiday!

9. My favorite song is whatever my son, DJ, decides to sing. There isn’t a sound more pure than the sweet voice of a child.

10. I’m a water park addict! My favorite so far is the brand-new Kalahari Resorts in Round Rock, Texas. They picked me to be on their Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade float this year to sing a song off my new Christmas album.

11. I have traveled all over the world but there is nothing like the kindheartedness and warmth of the people of Africa.

12. My guilty pleasure is [watching] Love Island.

13. My dad, [Phillippi Sparks], played for the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys when I was growing up. In turn, I love sports.

14. I am very competitive. If I do something, I want to do it to the best of my abilities.

15. I adored Whitney Houston! Her last song “Celebrate” [from our 2012 film, Sparkle] was a duet with me. How crazy is that? I miss you, Mama Whitney!

16. I am definitely a high-low kind of gal. You will find that some of my best red carpet looks include a skirt from Walmart along with my favorite Jimmy Choos.

17. I love to read and get lost in a good book. You can live so many lifetimes and go so many places when you read!

18. I’m really into vision boards. I believe it’s a great way to remind yourself of what you want.

19. I have a fear of dark water. I don’t mind swimming in clear waters [though]!

20. I ran a marathon that I never trained for. It took me almost eight hours, but I crossed that finish line! I couldn’t walk for two days.

21. I made my Broadway debut in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights [in 2010]. It still stands as one of the best times of my life.

22. I love to bake. I even have a baking show called Heart of the Batter now on Cleo TV.

23. I am the most starstruck around Mariah Carey — she is my queen!

24. I am a thrill seeker! I even got to fly with the U.S.A.F. Thunderbirds.

25. My secret wish is to be a Disney princess!